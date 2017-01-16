Italians shield Fiat from the Germans

Milan/Berlin — Italy rejected Germany’s request to look closer at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) vehicles to ensure they meet European emission rules, as the months-long feud between the countries over the issue escalated.

Italian Deputy Transport Minister Riccardo Nencini said the "insistence of the German government after the responses given by the Italian ministry is incomprehensible". Italy’s government was collaborating with the European Commission, Nencini said on Friday after the EU’s executive arm said German authorities had expressed serious concerns on emissions of the Fiat 500x.

"We have repeatedly asked Italian authorities to come forward with convincing answers as soon as possible," the EU Commission said.

Fiat Chrysler is under investigation by the US justice department over its alleged failure to disclose software that violated emissions standards, according to people familiar with the matter, another legal hurdle for a company already under criminal scrutiny for its sales practices.

The possibility of a criminal action over diesel emissions violations comes after the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday it had found software in 104,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500s that allowed the car maker to exceed pollution limits on the road.

Nencini said neither of the two US models are sold in Italy.

The Fiat Chrysler scrutiny follows disclosures of cheating and conspiracy that has cost Volkswagen (VW) more than $20bn. Fiat Chrysler’s CEO Sergio Marchionne said last week the matter "has nothing to do" with VW.

He said the software was not intended to bypass emissions tests or operate differently in evaluation than in real-world use, calling such allegations "absolute nonsense".

"We are confident that no one at FCA committed any fraud or tried not to be compliant," Marchionne said. "We may be technically deficient but not immoral. We never installed any defeat device."

Germany’s KBA motor vehicle authority had carried out investigations on several Fiat vehicles, German Transport ministry spokeswoman Svenja Friedrich said at a regular government press conference on Friday. "The result was that a considerable reduction of the exhaust gas-cleaning function occurs after a certain time.

"We are still of the opinion that these are unlawful switch-off facilities."

Bloomberg