Film sector surge fails to lift Wanda

Beijing — China conglomerate Wanda, owned by the country’s richest man, said its turnover fell by 14% in 2016 despite a surge in receipts in the entertainment sector, where it has multiplied its investments.

Wanda, which is owned by Wang Jianlin and has been on a high-profile overseas acquisition spree in recent years, said it had recorded a decline in revenue for the first time in at least 11 years.

The group did not provide a detailed breakdown, but in 2015 it reported revenues of 290.2-billion yuan, which would imply a turnover of roughly 250-billion yuan (€34bn) in 2016.

Wanda pointed to a sharp slowdown in commercial real estate, to an oversupply of shopping malls in Chinese cities and to an overcrowded online market to explain the decline in the revenue.

Commercial real estate revenues fell by 25% in 2016, according to a statement from the group, but it added that the company had opened 50 new "Wanda Plazas".

Wanda Commercial Properties, which was a Hong Kong-listed subsidiary, was also removed from the stock market in 2016.

However, revenues generated by the conglomerate’s culture and tourism activities jumped 25% to 64.1-billion yuan, with an increase of 31.4% in the film sector.

Wanda is trying to diversify into entertainment, tourism and sport to reduce its dependence on property.

In January, Wanda spent $3.5bn to purchase Legendary Entertainment, the company behind the Batman trilogy and Jurassic World.

Wang owns more than 200 malls, shopping complexes and luxury hotels across China.

AFP