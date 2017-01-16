Essilor-Luxottica merger acquisition will create a global spectacles giant
The acquisition by France’s Essilor International of Italy’s Ray-Ban maker Luxottica will create a group with annual turnover topping €15bn
Milan — French lens maker Essilor International has agreed to buy Luxottica Group, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, for about €22.8bn in stock, combining the largest manufacturer and retailer in eyewear.
Leonardo Del Vecchio, who created Luxottica in 1961 and controls 62% of its stock, will be executive chairman and CEO of the combined business, which will be named EssilorLuxottica, the groups said on Monday.
Essilor CEO Hubert Sagnieres, 61, will be executive vice-chairman and deputy CEO with powers equal to Del Vecchio’s. Essilor’s share price leapt up to 19% and Luxottica’s 15%.
Four years after talks began, the 81-year-old Italian billionaire said he was achieving his dream of combining the two companies while solving an old succession puzzle for the operator of Sunglass Hut retail chain.
Luxottica has had difficulty keeping top management; two CEOs resigned in 2014. Del Vecchio has said he did not want to bring any of his six children into the company.
"This operation would be a perfect fit on paper as both groups are leading their respective categories," said Cedric Rossi, an analyst at Bryan Garnier & Co. "Nevertheless, two main question marks remain at this stage: EssilorLuxottica might face antitrust barriers, and management appointments in newcos are quite complicated."
Luxottica makes frames for luxury brands such as Armani, Chanel, and Prada, and is the biggest glasses retailer, with chains including Lenscrafters, Pearle Vision and Sunglass Hut. Essilor is No 1 in lenses, and has been expanding in eyewear retailing by acquisition.
The transaction should generate cost savings and increased revenue of €400m-€600m a year in three or four years, Sagnieres said. The combined company will have yearly revenue of more than €15bn. Del Vecchio will be the single largest shareholder, controlling a stake of 31%-38%.
"This is a merger where they will be able to complement each other and create economies of scale on the supply chain," said Catherine Lim, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. "Luxottica is a licensee of major branded eyewear while Essilor has been more focused on making lenses."
EssilorLuxottica could overcome antitrust hurdles as its combined revenue would account for about 16% of the market, Del Vecchio said. But, according to Euromonitor analyst Jasmine Seng, the new company would have more than 50% of the sunglasses market and be the largest maker of spectacle frames, lenses and ready-made reading glasses.
Delisting Luxottica
Del Vecchio’s Delfin investment company will sell each of its Luxottica shares to Essilor in exchange for 0.461 of an Essilor share. Essilor, based in Charenton-le-Pont near Paris, will then begin an offer for the remaining Luxottica stock at the same exchange ratio, with a goal of delisting the Italian company. Mediobanca advised Delfin, and Citigroup Global Markets and Rothschild worked for Essilor.
The bid values Milan-based Luxottica at €47.07 a share based on Friday’s closing price for Essilor, 5% lower than where Luxottica finished the week. Luxottica had a market value of about €24bn on Friday and Essilor about €22bn. Essilor shares surged 14% to €116.10 at 11.50am in Paris, lifting the value of the takeover to about €53.48 per Luxottica share. Luxottica climbed 8.8% to €53.90.
The sale of Luxottica, Italy’s fourth-largest public company by market value, means that country is losing another multinational. ChemChina bought tyre maker Pirelli in 2015 and the Pesenti family last year gave up control of cement producer Italcementi.
Luxury competitor
Luxottica competes increasingly with large luxury players such as Kering in the global eyewear industry which was worth about $121bn last year, according to Euromonitor figures. The group’s expansion into lenses is attractive with rising consumer demand, and the segment offers high margins, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
Demand for eyewear is rising in emerging markets with more than 2.3-billion people in Asia, Africa and Latin America needing optical frames, according to Exane BNP Paribas.
The two companies had been on a "collision course," Exane said in a note in October as Luxottica moved into lens manufacturing while Essilor advanced into frames and acquired online eyewear retailers. Lens manufacturing will be a big deal for Luxottica as it makes it independent in sun and prescription lenses, it said.
Essilor and Delfin will each nominate eight directors for the 16-member board of directors of the combined company, which will be listed on the Paris stock exchange. The Essilor nominees will include Sagnieres, two worker representatives, one director from the Valoptec group that owns stock on behalf of current and retired executives, and four independent members. The Delfin nominees include Del Vecchio, three Delfin representatives and four independent directors.
