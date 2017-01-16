Enel seeks solar role in Gulf

Abu Dhabi — Rome-based utility owner Enel is targeting renewables projects in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as oil-rich Gulf countries take advantage of the falling cost of solar power to diversify their energy supplies.

"We will wait for the first tenders in Saudi Arabia," Enel CEO Francesco Starace said in an interview in Abu Dhabi, the biggest of the UAE’s seven emirates. Dubai, the second-largest emirate, had also started a renewables programme, "so we will try and participate" in that, Starace said.

Under Starace, Enel is scaling back on large power stations to focus on producing and distributing greener sources of energy. It reintegrated its renewable energy spinoff Enel Green Power in 2016 and plans to cut its generating capacity for power from fossil fuels 39% in the five years ending 2019.

Reliance On Oil

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, and the UAE are both trying to reduce their reliance on oil and to generate more power from the sun, among other sources.

Enel signed a co-operation agreement on Saturday with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, known as Dewa, to help upgrade the emirate’s power grid, after reaching a similar accord with Saudi Electricity on January 11.

Saudi Arabia aimed to generate 10GW from solar, wind and other renewable energy in the next five years, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in December. Dewa plans 75% of its power to be from renewables by 2050.

Bloomberg