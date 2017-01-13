Economic zones turn out to be not so special

Special economic zones are a key driver to attaining industrialisation and economic transformation, the government says. Deputy director-general for special economic zones and economic transformation at the Department of Trade and Industry Sipho Zikode says SA needs to fast-track the establishment of these zones "to ensure that we attract investors" and accelerate the creation of jobs that are sustainable and knowledge-based.

Zikode says special economic zones are a long-term development and an important platform for collaboration across all spheres of government.

But it is precisely because he does not mention the private sector that investors have been slow to react, despite a raft of new incentives including a 15% tax rate.

Two foreign vehicle brands have provided different takes on SA’s attractiveness as a manufacturing base. China’s state-owned Beijing Automotive Industry is building an R11bn assembly plant at the Coega development zone near Port Elizabeth. SA’s state-mandated Industrial Development Corporation is a 35% partner. But where is the private sector?

Chinese state-owned truck maker FAW has also invested in Coega. But this investment is about a 10th of the size of the one by Beijing Automotive Industry.

Meanwhile, Datsun’s global head, Vincent Cobee, has stated that the Nissan-owned car brand would not begin production in SA, saying the "time and circumstances" were not right.

It has also taken a long time for Dube TradePort in KwaZulu-Natal to interest investors. Cipla BioTec has indicated it would build Africa’s first fully integrated biopharmaceutical plant there for about R1.3bn.

These investments come from Brics partners China and India, which is all well and good. But there has been negligible real investment in such zones since their inception. In fact, aluminium smelters and steel entities have been shut down, for reasons including Eskom.