Companies

BlackRock quarterly profit beats expectations as it cuts down on expenses

13 January 2017 - 15:30 PM Diptendu Lahiri in and Trevor Hunnicutt
Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Bengaluru/New York — BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as it clamped down on expenses amid a rush into low-cost funds.

The New York-based group’s net income fell to $851m in the December quarter from $861m a year earlier. But earnings a share rose to $5.13 from $5.11 a year earlier as the number of shares outstanding decreased. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $5.14 a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $5.02 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total expenses in the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.67bn.

BlackRock’s share price, which rose 11.8% in 2016, was little changed in premarket trade.

BlackRock’s iShares exchange-traded funds business took in $49.30bn in new money in the period, down from $60.22bn a year earlier. Across all products, BlackRock attracted a net $87.76bn in long-term equity investments. Net investment in fixed-income securities totaled $25.31bn.

BlackRock ended the quarter with $5.15-trillion in assets under management, up from a year earlier when managed assets totalled $4.65-trillion.

The final quarter of 2016 included the surprise election of Donald Trump, whose campaign promises to cut taxes and regulation sparked a rally in US stocks.

But US fund managers who actively pick stocks still experienced record withdrawals as investors favoured lower-cost passive funds and ETFs.

In the September quarter, BlackRock more than doubled the cash it brought into iShares compared with the year-earlier quarter. But the company’s better-than-expected profit owed much to a favourable tax rate and income from noncore investments.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Leaked public protector report creates wrong ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths update bodes ill for sector
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How can Woolworths shake off the doldrums?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames, and Ford can ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Woolworths’ nightmare after Christmas
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

ETFs globally gather record cash in 2016, says BlackRock
Markets

BIG READ: Can BlackRock’s Larry Fink keep line open in Trump House?
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.