Sibanye has work cut out on platinum goals

The friendly $2.2bn purchase of Montana-based Stillwater Mining will come at a cost to shareholders who will be asked to stump up between $750m and $1bn, or more, in a rights issue to fund the deal, which will put heavy debt onto Sibanye’s balance sheet.

Some analysts, such as Nedbank’s Leon Esterhuizen and Arnold van Graan, argue that the purchase is, among other things, a big bet on prices for platinum group metals (PGMs) and gold.

Stillwater’s output is about 77% palladium and the rest platinum, and it is the third-largest source of the metals outside SA and Russia. While South African platinum mines achieve a higher overall price for the basket of PGMs including rhodium and other associated metals, than Stillwater, the US miner has some of the lowest costs in the world and has very attractive profit margins.

Sibanye aims to be a major player in platinum and it has said it wants a third transaction in SA after buying the whole of Aquarius Platinum and the neighbouring mines owned by Anglo American Platinum. It needs smelting capacity in SA to drive it up the value curve and Sibanye has been linked to Lonmin and Impala Platinum. Either of these would be a big deal and thrust Sibanye into the top position as the world’s largest platinum producer.

The deal also gives Sibanye its first PGM refinery and a much needed offshore asset to give it diversity away from SA and Zimbabwe. Shareholders will vote on the transaction in early to mid-April and while it is a big, expensive leap, it is one on which CEO Neal Froneman’s reputation will ride. He had better make it work.