COMPANY COMMENT
Sibanye has work cut out on platinum goals
While the details of betting specialist Phumelela's rights issue make for fascinating reading
There’s a long way for Sibanye Gold to go to realise its platinum ambitions, adding an entire US mining company to its fold, marking yet another deal for the hungry company. Sibanye is undoubtedly the most dynamic mining company on the JSE, with deal after deal announced, but sometimes they do raise an eyebrow.
The friendly $2.2bn purchase of Montana-based Stillwater Mining will come at a cost to shareholders who will be asked to stump up between $750m and $1bn, or more, in a rights issue to fund the deal, which will put heavy debt onto Sibanye’s balance sheet.
Some analysts, such as Nedbank’s Leon Esterhuizen and Arnold van Graan, argue that the purchase is, among other things, a big bet on prices for platinum group metals (PGMs) and gold.
Stillwater’s output is about 77% palladium and the rest platinum, and it is the third-largest source of the metals outside SA and Russia. While South African platinum mines achieve a higher overall price for the basket of PGMs including rhodium and other associated metals, than Stillwater, the US miner has some of the lowest costs in the world and has very attractive profit margins.
Sibanye aims to be a major player in platinum and it has said it wants a third transaction in SA after buying the whole of Aquarius Platinum and the neighbouring mines owned by Anglo American Platinum. It needs smelting capacity in SA to drive it up the value curve and Sibanye has been linked to Lonmin and Impala Platinum. Either of these would be a big deal and thrust Sibanye into the top position as the world’s largest platinum producer.
The deal also gives Sibanye its first PGM refinery and a much needed offshore asset to give it diversity away from SA and Zimbabwe. Shareholders will vote on the transaction in early to mid-April and while it is a big, expensive leap, it is one on which CEO Neal Froneman’s reputation will ride. He had better make it work.
Betting specialist Phumelela had already signalled its intention to embark on a rights offer in September 2016, following the R437m investment to secure a 50% stake in the promising Supabets business.
The details of the rights issue – published this week – nevertheless make for fascinating reading for punters. Phumelela will raise R284m by issuing 16.3-million shares at an attractive offer price of R17.39 a share.
That is a discount of more than 20% on the ruling share price, and a great incentive to snap up additional interest in one of the most underrated (and somewhat illiquid) gaming counters on the JSE.
No surprise then that certain Phumelela shareholders have already given irrevocable undertakings to follow their rights and also apply for excess shares in the rights offer to the tune of 18.9-million new shares. That’s some strong backing for the strategies put in place by Phumelela CEO Riaan du Plessis, who has the company jockeying for the lead in the fast-growing sports betting sector.
With this kind of oversubscription (115% to be exact), one wonders whether Phumelela might not have been less generous with the rights-offer discount. Then again, it will pay to keep shareholders sweet as this might not be the last rights offer from Phumelela, which appears to be hitting its stride in the gaming sector’s acquisition race.
• Neels Blom edits Company Comment
