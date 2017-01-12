Companies

Alibaba goes easy on Taipei

The deal has yet to be approved by Taiwan’s Investment Commission despite an application three months ago

12 January 2017 - 06:48 AM Faith Hung
Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Picture: REUTERS

Alibaba, which is awaiting regulatory approval for a $45m fund it is participating in, has promised the Taiwanese government it will not take board seats at local firms the fund invests in, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The fund is being raised by China Development Financial and the e-commerce giant is planning to take a 29.99% stake.

The deal has yet to be approved by Taiwan’s Investment Commission despite an application three months ago, raising concern that the fund may be rejected amid a chill in political relations with China.

It follows a $300m Taiwan Entrepreneur Fund that Alibaba founder Jack Ma announced in 2015, but while the start-ups the fund has invested in so far are based in Taiwan, they are not incorporated in Taiwan.

Beijing cut off an official communications channel with Taiwan in June, after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen declined to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of China.

Reuters

