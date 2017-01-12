Airbus sales slip but order book remains healthy

London — Airbus booked more than 300 jetliner orders in December to rack up 731 sales in 2016, extending its backlog and beating Boeing.

In December, Airbus sold 98 new aircraft to Iran Air and 72 to Go Airlines India, while 132 narrow-bodied jets were purchased in two transactions by buyers whose identities were not disclosed, according to figures released by the French company on Wednesday.

Airbus retained the order lead over Boeing that it has held since 2012 after the US business last week said 2016 sales came to 668 aircraft, net of cancellations. Both manufacturers saw new business dwindle in 2016 as demand ebbed after a decade-long buying spree that has built up record backlogs. In addition, stuttering economies and lower oil prices have led airlines to continue to operate older, less efficient airplanes.

Not Concerned

Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he was not concerned about the slowdown.

"We are essentially sold out at this point," Leahy said. "That doesn’t mean we can’t increase our production, and we will next year and the year after. We have to build what we already have orders for, not worry about getting new orders."