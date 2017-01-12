AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY
Airbus sales slip but order book remains healthy
Airbus sales chief John Leahy dismisses concerns, saying ‘We are essentially sold out’
London — Airbus booked more than 300 jetliner orders in December to rack up 731 sales in 2016, extending its backlog and beating Boeing.
In December, Airbus sold 98 new aircraft to Iran Air and 72 to Go Airlines India, while 132 narrow-bodied jets were purchased in two transactions by buyers whose identities were not disclosed, according to figures released by the French company on Wednesday.
Airbus retained the order lead over Boeing that it has held since 2012 after the US business last week said 2016 sales came to 668 aircraft, net of cancellations. Both manufacturers saw new business dwindle in 2016 as demand ebbed after a decade-long buying spree that has built up record backlogs. In addition, stuttering economies and lower oil prices have led airlines to continue to operate older, less efficient airplanes.
Not Concerned
Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he was not concerned about the slowdown.
"We are essentially sold out at this point," Leahy said. "That doesn’t mean we can’t increase our production, and we will next year and the year after. We have to build what we already have orders for, not worry about getting new orders."
Airbus’s sales tally slipped by almost 350 aircraft in 2016 and Boeing suffered a 100-jet decline, though the US company’s figures do not include 80 it has agreed to provide to Iran. With the Iran order, Boeing’s tally reached 748 jets.
Leahy said among Airbus’s unidentified buyers was a Middle Eastern customer that would take 90 narrow-bodied jets. That could refer to Saudi Arabian discount carrier Flynas, which is close to announcing a deal for more than 60 A320s, sources said on Monday.
Issues with A320neo engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney had been dealt with and deliveries should triple in 2017
An Asian airline was purchasing 42 aircraft, Leahy said. The leasing arm of China’s Bank of Communications had agreed to buy that number of jets.
Airbus handed over 688 aircraft in 2016, beating its target of 670. Airbus chief operating officer Fabrice Bregier said the company shipped 49 A350s, one short of its target, compared with just 12 in the first six months, after largely resolving delays at seat and interiors supplier Zodiac Aerospace.
Issues with A320neo engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney, which led launch customer Qatar Airways to refuse to take the model, had been dealt with and deliveries should triple in 2017, from 68 in 2016.
While Boeing remained the world’s leading aircraft maker by sales, in 2016, its backlog declined to 5,715 while Airbus’s rose to 6,874.
Bloomberg
