Toyota plans to keep up pace of investment in US

Toyota Motor, whose investments in Mexico have drawn criticism from US president-elect Donald Trump, plans to invest $10bn in the US over the next five years, maintaining the pace of spending it established during the past half decade.

Jim Lentz, Toyota CEO for North America, outlined the company’s intentions during an interview at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Company president Akio Toyoda also made careful mention of its US investments and employment as he introduced the eighth generation of the Camry, the best-selling US car for 15 years running.

Since his election Trump has put pressure on US and foreign companies to refrain from producing goods in Mexico intended for the US market. Trump last week criticised an announcement Toyota made 20 months earlier that it would build a factory in Mexico to assemble Corolla compacts from 2019, saying in a tweet that the company should build the plant in the US or pay a "big border tax".

On Monday he complimented Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor through his Twitter account for announcing new investments in the US.

"An indication of border tax is an effective arm-twisting move by Trump," Deepesh Rathore, director at Emerging Markets Automotive Advisors in London, said before Trump’s latest Fiat and Ford tweets. "Already, Ford has curtailed some of its Mexico plans, and other car makers are bound to follow."

Mexican plans

In December Toyota broke ground on the plant in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato, which will add capacity for the model without leading to decreased production or employment in the US. It already produces Corollas at a plant in Mississippi.

The company said last week that it had made $21.9bn in direct investment in the US and pointed to its 10 factory sites, 1,500 dealerships and 136,000 employees in the country.

Fiat Chrysler said on Sunday that it would invest $1bn in the US. Last week Ford cancelled plans to build a $1.6bn factory in Mexico to make the Ford Focus and it said on Monday that it would build Ranger pick-ups and Bronco sport utility vehicles at a Michigan plant that previously assembled the Focus.

At the Detroit show on Monday, Toyota introduced a redesigned version of its Camry sedan to go on sale later in 2017. The new arrival is intended to bolster demand for the vehicle, whose 2016 sales fell 9.2% to 388,616 vehicles.

"Some people call the Camry boring, like a really nice refrigerator," said Bob Carter, the company’s US sales chief, adding that the new version was the "most emotional and exciting vehicle I’ve ever seen this company do".

Asian competitors

To defend its Camry franchise, Toyota is mobilising not just what it considers innovative design and performance but also aggressive cost-cutting. It is throwing all this into the midsize sedan segment, in which sales and prices are falling and in which other Asian vehicle makers are making big investments.

"In a shrinking segment, they’re going to have to work a lot harder," said Edmunds.com analyst Jessica Caldwell.

By 2018, Honda Motor would have a redesigned Accord and Hyundai Motor would start selling a new Sonata, said Alan Baum, an independent automotive analyst in Michigan. At the Detroit show on Monday, Nissan Motor weighed in with a mid-size sedan design that, according to Baum, will arrive as a new Altima in 2019.

Bloomberg