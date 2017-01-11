DRC to wave through Glencore-Gertler deal

London — The DRC’s mines ministry said it would not oppose a transfer of ownership in the country’s biggest copper and cobalt producer, marking a departure from previous actions to block or tax changes in shareholding structures.

Glencore said last week it was considering increasing its 69% stake in the Mutanda Mining project, also known as Mumi. The rest is owned by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler’s Fleurette Group.

"I don’t believe" the state needed to authorise changes in ownership in the Mutunda project, Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said late on Tuesday in response to questions.

The DRC’s government in May announced it would investigate and tax Freeport-McMoRan’s sale of its 56% stake in the Tenke Fungurume Mining project, known as TFM, to China Molybdenum for $2.65bn. The government has since lifted its objections, but state-owned copper miner Gecamines, which owns 20% of the mine, continues to oppose the deal, insisting that its rights to match the offer have been ignored.

"Don’t confuse Mumi with TFM, these are different regimes," Kabwelulu said by text message. "TFM is a convention in which the state is a shareholder, while Mumi is a 100% private business."

Glencore and Gertler began investing in mines in DRC almost a decade ago and now jointly own 100% of Mutanda, despite a provision in the country’s mining code that usually awards the government a 5% noncontributing stake. The companies have invested $1.8bn in the mine, of which $440m has come from Fleurette, according to its website.

A spokesman for Fleurette declined to comment on the potential sale.

In 2015, Mutanda produced 216,100 tons of copper and 16,500 tons of cobalt, more than any other mine in DRC, Africa’s biggest producer of the metals. TFM was the country’s second-largest producer that year, mining 203,964 tons of copper and 16,014 tons of cobalt.

