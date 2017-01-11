COMPANIES AMENDMENT BILL
Department of Trade and Industry still mulling executive payment vote
There is no requirement in the act for any form of vote on a company’s executive remuneration policy
A binding vote on executive remuneration is on the Department of Trade and Industry’s radar but it is not certain it will be included in the Companies Amendment Bill due to be put to the Cabinet next month.
MacDonald Netshitenzhe, the chief director of policy and legislation at the Department of Trade and Industry, said some stakeholders were keen to see a binding vote included in the Companies Act but many stakeholders were not.
"I’m not sure if it will be included in the amendments, but it is certainly on our radar," Netshitenzhe said on Tuesday.
At present, there is no requirement in the act for any form of vote on a company’s executive remuneration policy.
The King code recommends that listed companies put a nonbinding resolution to their shareholders to give them an opportunity to indicate their support for the company’s remuneration policy.
The JSE recently announced it intended introducing separate nonbinding advisory votes on the remuneration policy and the implementation report in its listing requirements.
"Although the approach is included as a recommended practice in King IV, the JSE is considering including a mandatory, though nonbinding, vote on remuneration in the requirements," the JSE said in November. Companies will have to disclose details of their engagement with shareholders who voted against the policy.
The JSE acknowledged that some jurisdictions did have binding votes on remuneration but opted not to go this route because of the uncertainty and practical issues that arose when a binding vote on remuneration was not passed.
"On balance, we feel a mandatory but nonbinding vote will have the benefit of enhancing shareholder voice in this space but not have the negative practical effects," said the JSE.
One company law adviser said the concept of a nonbinding vote was a contrivance and had no place in company law.
"There is no such thing in the Companies Act as a nonbinding vote. The easiest way for the DTI [Department of Trade and Industry] to deal with this matter would be to require an ordinary resolution on executive remuneration," said the adviser.
At present the act only requires companies to disclose the compensation paid to directors and prescribed officers.
Neither the Companies Act nor the King IV code requires companies to disclose the remuneration ratios between directors, prescribed officers and the workforce.
