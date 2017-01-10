LOCAL PRODUCTION
Trump hails Fiat Chrysler’s US plan
Fiat Chrysler will shift some Mexico producton to the US and add 2,000 jobs at factories in Michigan and Ohio
Michigan/Milan — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s $1bn plan to build in the US three new Jeeps and a Ram truck that is produced in Mexico won plaudits from president-elect Donald Trump as he pressures the automotive industry to hire and manufacture above the border.
The vehicle maker will add 2,000 jobs at factories in Michigan and Ohio, the Italian-US company said on Sunday ahead of the Detroit car show.
It will retool the facilities by 2020 and add the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer sport utility vehicles and a pick-up model to its line-up. After improvements to a plant in Warren, Michigan, the site will be able to assemble Ram HD trucks now produced in Saltillo, Mexico.
"It’s finally happening," Trump wrote in a tweet on Monday morning, noting the announcement was coming on the heels of Ford Motor’s decision last week to cancel a $1.6bn factory in Mexico and invest $700m into a Michigan plant.
‘Smart Money’
The added Jeep models have long been planned and analysts have been awaiting word on where they would be built, Michelle Krebs, senior analyst at Autotrader.com, said. "Investment in Jeep is smart money spent, and timing to ward off president-elect Trump’s possible tweets at the pass doesn’t hurt," she wrote.
Among major vehicle makers, Fiat Chrysler sells the highest percentage of light trucks, which tend to be more profitable than cars.
Bloomberg
