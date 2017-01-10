Trump hails Fiat Chrysler’s US plan

Michigan/Milan — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s $1bn plan to build in the US three new Jeeps and a Ram truck that is produced in Mexico won plaudits from president-elect Donald Trump as he pressures the automotive industry to hire and manufacture above the border.

The vehicle maker will add 2,000 jobs at factories in Michigan and Ohio, the Italian-US company said on Sunday ahead of the Detroit car show.

It will retool the facilities by 2020 and add the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer sport utility vehicles and a pick-up model to its line-up. After improvements to a plant in Warren, Michigan, the site will be able to assemble Ram HD trucks now produced in Saltillo, Mexico.