Companies

LOCAL PRODUCTION

Trump hails Fiat Chrysler’s US plan

Fiat Chrysler will shift some Mexico producton to the US and add 2,000 jobs at factories in Michigan and Ohio

10 January 2017 - 06:38 AM Agency Staff
An American flag flies near Congress in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW
An American flag flies near Congress in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW

Michigan/Milan — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s $1bn plan to build in the US three new Jeeps and a Ram truck  that is  produced in Mexico won plaudits from president-elect Donald Trump as he pressures the automotive industry to hire and manufacture above the border.

The vehicle maker will add 2,000 jobs at factories in Michigan and Ohio, the Italian-US company said on Sunday ahead of the Detroit car show.

It will retool the facilities by 2020 and add the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer sport utility vehicles and a pick-up model to its line-up. After improvements to a plant in Warren, Michigan, the site will be able to assemble Ram HD trucks now produced in Saltillo, Mexico.

German car makers call for freer trade amid Trump policy uncertainty

Trump’s anti-globalisation rhetoric and recent attacks on US car manufacturers in Mexico concern BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler
Companies
3 months ago

Nissan and Daimler ditch a key project

The move could hit efficiency and profits at their new, shared Mexican factory
Companies
3 months ago

Ford scraps Mexico factory and adds Michigan jobs

The US auto giant reverses its $1.6bn plans following criticism by Donald Trump
World
3 months ago

Economists warn Asia to brace for Trump trade wars

Economies across Asia will have to brace themselves for rising protectionism amid subdued global growth and rising Western populism, economist says
World
3 months ago

"It’s finally happening," Trump wrote in a tweet on Monday morning, noting the announcement was coming on the heels of Ford Motor’s decision last week to cancel a $1.6bn factory in Mexico and invest $700m into a Michigan plant.

‘Smart Money’

The added Jeep models have long been planned and analysts have been awaiting word on where they would be built, Michelle Krebs, senior analyst at Autotrader.com, said. "Investment in Jeep is smart money spent, and timing to ward off president-elect Trump’s possible tweets at the pass doesn’t hurt," she wrote.

Among major vehicle makers, Fiat Chrysler sells the highest percentage of light trucks, which tend to be more profitable than cars.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray confirms social grants worries
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mastercard introduces biometric shopping card
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Pick n Pay to focus on promotions to lift ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
PSG aims to deploy cash
Companies / Financial Services
5.
FSB fines Assupol for contravention of insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.