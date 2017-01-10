Sale allows McDonald’s to cut back exposure to China

Beijing — US fast-food giant McDonald’s will sell a controlling stake in its Chinese and Hong Kong business for as much as $2.08bn to a consortium including state-owned Citic and the Carlyle Group, according to the companies’ joint statement on Monday.

The deal is part of an international turnaround plan by the Golden Arches as it struggles with sluggish growth at home.

Hong Kong-listed Citic, Citic Capital Holdings, Carlyle Group and McDonald’s would form a company to act as a franchisee for the chain’s business in mainland China and Hong Kong for 20 years, the companies said in the statement.

Citic is a vast Chinese state-owned conglomerate with interests in businesses ranging from energy and manufacturing to property. In a statement to the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, it said the purchase would deepen its exposure to China’s consumer sector, "which is poised to be the main driver of China’s economy for decades to come".

The burger chain in 2016 announced plans to sell more than 2,600 restaurants in China and Hong Kong after sales took a hit. Tension in the South China Sea dented the earnings of US companies in China. The Chinese business of McDonald’s also suffered a blow in 2014 after a food safety scandal involving one of its meat suppliers.

The deal gives McDonald’s partners "who have an unmatched understanding of the local markets and bring enhanced capabilities", CEO Steve Easterbrook said.

Citic and Citic Capital will have 52% of the new company, Carlyle will take 28% and McDonald’s will retain a stake of 20%. The company will focus on growth in China’s smaller regional cities and plans to open more than 1,500 restaurants in the mainland and Hong Kong over the next five years.

"Citic and Carlyle’s resources will allow McDonald’s to expand rapidly and refurbish old restaurants, which is expensive to do," Ben Cavender of China Market Research Group told Bloomberg News.

"Given that McDonald’s lags behind KFC in terms of store count in China, we can expect them to expand aggressively and invest heavily," he said.

The burger chain has been overhauling its global structure under Easterbrook to compensate for slower growth in markets such as France and the US, its largest market.

The global restructuring plan calls for refranchising 4,000 restaurants by the end of 2018, with the long-term goal of franchising 95% of its outlets.

The new company would focus on menu innovation and enhanced restaurant convenience. The existing McDonald’s management team would continue to lead the business, the statement said.

McDonald’s opened its first restaurant in mainland China in 1990 and now employed more than 120,000 people, it said.

The deal was one of the largest deals in China for asset manager Carlyle, which had invested more than $7bn of equity in the country, the statement said.

The deal is expected to be closed in the middle of 2017, pending regulatory approval.

Investors appeared to welcome the deal, with shares of Citic closing the day 1.24% higher on the Hong Kong exchange on Monday.

AFP