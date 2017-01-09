Time Warner and AT&T upbeat over merger
Washington/New York — AT&T and Time Warner say they can avoid having the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) scrutinise their proposed merger, eliminating a significant hurdle in the path of the
$85.4bn deal that has attracted criticism from president-elect Donald Trump.
"While subject to change, it is currently anticipated that Time Warner will not need to transfer any of its FCC licences to AT&T in order to continue to conduct its business operations after the closing of the transaction," the companies said in a regulatory filing dated Thursday.
Time Warner has been looking to transfer or sell its licences to another broadcaster for some time, according to a person familiar with the matter. Time Warner can contract with third parties instead of owning the licences, the person said.
Avoiding the FCC could be key to the deal progressing. The FCC can be a harsher judge than the US justice department, which is to review the transaction and has asked for detailed information, portending an in-depth antitrust investigation. The deal would combine the biggest US pay-TV and internet provider with one of the largest creators of TV programming, giving
AT&T control of assets such as HBO and CNN.
Different Business
AT&T says it is in a different business to that of Time Warner and that the justice department has never denied a transaction
that joins companies from different industries on antitrust grounds — that is, that a deal reduces competition.
Reviews by the FCC consider broader factors, including whether a deal advances loosely defined public interest.
The FCC’s review process is riddled with risk in a way that antitrust review isn’tMatthew Schettenhelm
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst
In past deals, the agency has weighed such factors as speeding up deployment of advanced services, ensuring that competing channels are not kept off pay-TV systems, and managing the airwaves.
"The FCC’s review process is riddled with risk in a way that antitrust review isn’t," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Schettenhelm said. The FCC’s decision effectively cannot be challenged in court, while an antitrust review always had to meet a court’s legal test, Schettenhelm said. With Trump set to name new FCC leaders, that risk was likely to be too great, he said.
Spokesmen for neither company would comment beyond the filing.
At issue are dozens of airwave licences that Time Warner holds, according to a Bloomberg review of FCC databases.
According to the person familiar with the matter, the licences are used by Time Warner’s cable networks to transmit programmes from where they are sent to satellites in space, then back down to pay-TV distributors who deliver them to people’s homes.
One licence involves a small broadcast station near Atlanta, while the others are related to internal operations and new technology has made them irrelevant, the person has said.
Analysts have offered differing assessments on whether the effort to avoid FCC scrutiny could succeed.
Jurisdiction
If the licences are not transferred to AT&T, "it would be very hard" for the FCC to assert jurisdiction, says Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson.
Agency Republicans who would be in charge have opposed expansive claims to agency power, he says.
AT&T could simply drop the airwaves licences and use land lines for some tasks, or it could lease licences that are left behind as the rest of Time Warner is absorbed, Moffett says.
While it is hard to judge without having details of AT&T’s plans, FCC officials might insist upon reviewing any licence changes, says Andrew Jay Schwartzman, senior counsellor at Georgetown University’s law school in Washington.
"Precedent strongly suggests that satellite uplinks must be subject to full FCC review," Schwartzman says.
If licences have to be transferred to AT&T, it would trigger a review by the agency, which can send deals into a lengthy public hearing process, essentially killing them through delay.
