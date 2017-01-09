Time Warner and AT&T upbeat over merger

In past deals, the agency has weighed such factors as speeding up deployment of advanced services, ensuring that competing channels are not kept off pay-TV systems, and managing the airwaves.

"The FCC’s review process is riddled with risk in a way that antitrust review isn’t," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Schettenhelm said. The FCC’s decision effectively cannot be challenged in court, while an antitrust review always had to meet a court’s legal test, Schettenhelm said. With Trump set to name new FCC leaders, that risk was likely to be too great, he said.

Spokesmen for neither company would comment beyond the filing.

At issue are dozens of airwave licences that Time Warner holds, according to a Bloomberg review of FCC databases.

According to the person familiar with the matter, the licences are used by Time Warner’s cable networks to transmit programmes from where they are sent to satellites in space, then back down to pay-TV distributors who deliver them to people’s homes.

One licence involves a small broadcast station near Atlanta, while the others are related to internal operations and new technology has made them irrelevant, the person has said.

Analysts have offered differing assessments on whether the effort to avoid FCC scrutiny could succeed.

Jurisdiction

If the licences are not transferred to AT&T, "it would be very hard" for the FCC to assert jurisdiction, says Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson.

Agency Republicans who would be in charge have opposed expansive claims to agency power, he says.

AT&T could simply drop the airwaves licences and use land lines for some tasks, or it could lease licences that are left behind as the rest of Time Warner is absorbed, Moffett says.

While it is hard to judge without having details of AT&T’s plans, FCC officials might insist upon reviewing any licence changes, says Andrew Jay Schwartzman, senior counsellor at Georgetown University’s law school in Washington.

"Precedent strongly suggests that satellite uplinks must be subject to full FCC review," Schwartzman says.

If licences have to be transferred to AT&T, it would trigger a review by the agency, which can send deals into a lengthy public hearing process, essentially killing them through delay.

