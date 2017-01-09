AIRCRAFT MAKER
Leader Boeing’s deliveries hit target
Seattle — Boeing fell 80 units short of its goal for new orders in 2016, but is likely to have clinched the title of the world’s biggest aircraft maker for another year.
Boeing on Friday said it had delivered 748 jetliners in 2016 and booked net orders for 668 aircraft worth about $94bn at list prices. Boeing had predicted orders would roughly match deliveries, which it forecast at between 745 and 750.
Boeing’s delivery total is likely to mean the firm has beaten European rival Airbus on output. Airbus has forecast at least 670 deliveries in 2016, and is due to report on Wednesday.
Investors watch orders and deliveries closely to gauge future aircraft production levels and revenue, since airlines make most of the payment when aircraft are delivered.
Airlines have slowed their shopping for jets, especially large widebody models, causing Boeing’s "book to bill" ratio of new sales to deliveries to fall to its lowest level since 2004.
Even so, Boeing’s orders fell less than expected, suggesting aggressive sales campaigns at year end, analysts said.
Airbus has a price advantage thanks to the strong US dollar, putting pressure on Boeing’s sales team. Looking to 2017, "it’s going to be tough for Boeing not to get more aggressive on pricing", said Ken Herbert, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
Boeing’s deliveries also slowed as the company began building the new 737 MAX narrowbody. The first MAX planes take longer to assemble than older 737 models and cannot be delivered until Boeing finishes flight tests and gets government certification.
Even so, Boeing delivered two more 737s in the latest quarter than in the same
quarter of 2015. "That says something about the production system," said Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel.
Deliveries are likely to rise in 2017 as MAX planes that welled up in inventory are delivered. But the gain will be tempered by a 40% cut in production of 777 widebodies.
Reuters
