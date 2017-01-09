Leader Boeing’s deliveries hit target

Seattle — Boeing fell 80 units short of its goal for new orders in 2016, but is likely to have clinched the title of the world’s biggest aircraft maker for another year.

Boeing on Friday said it had delivered 748 jetliners in 2016 and booked net orders for 668 aircraft worth about $94bn at list prices. Boeing had predicted orders would roughly match deliveries, which it forecast at between 745 and 750.

Boeing’s delivery total is likely to mean the firm has beaten European rival Airbus on output. Airbus has forecast at least 670 deliveries in 2016, and is due to report on Wednesday.

Investors watch orders and deliveries closely to gauge future aircraft production levels and revenue, since airlines make most of the payment when aircraft are delivered.