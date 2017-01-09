Driverless technology becomes a team effort

Las Vegas — Automotive suppliers and car makers are expanding alliances to develop self-driving car technology that can serve multiple car makers, as the race to put such vehicles on the road separates companies that can go it alone from those that need help sharing the financial and technical burdens.

While some companies, such as Tesla Motors, General Motors and Ford Motor, are trying to develop proprietary driverless systems, a larger group of car makers appears to have decided it makes more sense to develop self-driving technology in collaboration with suppliers.

"What’s going on in the industry right now is like a hyperversion of musical chairs — and the music is still playing," said Gill Pratt, CEO of Toyota Research Institute.

Several suppliers — notably Mobileye, Nvidia and Delphi Automotive — are among the more popular technology partners in the self-driving race.