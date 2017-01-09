Companies

SUPPLIERS AND MAKERS

Driverless technology becomes a team effort

09 January 2017 - 06:36 AM Paul Lienert and Alexandria Sage
The original Google driverless car was a Toyota Prius
The original Google driverless car was a Toyota Prius

Las Vegas — Automotive suppliers and car makers are expanding alliances to develop self-driving car technology that can serve multiple car makers, as the race to put such vehicles on the road separates companies that can go it alone from those that need help sharing the financial and technical burdens.

While some companies, such as Tesla Motors, General Motors and Ford Motor, are trying to develop proprietary driverless systems, a larger group of car makers appears to have decided it makes more sense to develop self-driving technology in collaboration with suppliers.

"What’s going on in the industry right now is like a hyperversion of musical chairs — and the music is still playing," said Gill Pratt, CEO of Toyota Research Institute.

Several suppliers — notably Mobileye, Nvidia and Delphi Automotive — are among the more popular technology partners in the self-driving race.

Paris Motor Show: Car makers band together against Silicon Valley

It is clear the big names are worried by the threat posed by autonomous driving systems, as they start co-operating where before they would have ...
Life
3 months ago

In numbers: Self-driving cars

170 000miles is the distance driven by Google’s self-driving vehicles on American roads in August. Of those, the car was in full control for 126 ...
News & Fox
3 months ago

Elon Musk says Tesla will upgrade autopilot software after fatal US crash in May

The Florida tragedy — the first deadly accident with a driverless system — took place after autopilot failed to detect a truck due to poor weather ...
World
3 months ago

Do not be taken for a ride: there are no self-driving cars yet

Whatever a system’s capabilities, fully driverless cars remain years away — cars for sale now can sometimes only steer, accelerate and brake on their ...
Life
4 months ago

"If you want to build a truly autonomous car, this is a task for more than one player," said Amnon Shashua, CE of Mobileye, an Israeli-based supplier of mapping and vision-based sensing systems.

The company was an early supplier of vision systems to Tesla, but the companies split in 2016 after the driver of a Tesla Model S was killed while operating his vehicle using Tesla’s Autopilot system.

Since the break with Tesla, Mobileye has secured two critical partnerships to develop self-driving systems: with German car maker BMW and US chip maker Intel and with longtime supplier Delphi.

The Delphi-Mobileye alliance involves a turnkey system the partners plan to offer to smaller car makers that lack the resources to develop such systems on their own.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
These are the best and worst performing airlines ...
Companies
2.
Poultry sector calls for more protection
Companies / Trade & Industry
3.
Resale value of Ford Kuga plummets following ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Coca-Cola heads for tricky AB Inbev deal
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Spare electricity capacity is now burning a hole ...
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.