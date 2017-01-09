SUPPLIERS AND MAKERS
Driverless technology becomes a team effort
Las Vegas — Automotive suppliers and car makers are expanding alliances to develop self-driving car technology that can serve multiple car makers, as the race to put such vehicles on the road separates companies that can go it alone from those that need help sharing the financial and technical burdens.
While some companies, such as Tesla Motors, General Motors and Ford Motor, are trying to develop proprietary driverless systems, a larger group of car makers appears to have decided it makes more sense to develop self-driving technology in collaboration with suppliers.
"What’s going on in the industry right now is like a hyperversion of musical chairs — and the music is still playing," said Gill Pratt, CEO of Toyota Research Institute.
Several suppliers — notably Mobileye, Nvidia and Delphi Automotive — are among the more popular technology partners in the self-driving race.
"If you want to build a truly autonomous car, this is a task for more than one player," said Amnon Shashua, CE of Mobileye, an Israeli-based supplier of mapping and vision-based sensing systems.
The company was an early supplier of vision systems to Tesla, but the companies split in 2016 after the driver of a Tesla Model S was killed while operating his vehicle using Tesla’s Autopilot system.
Since the break with Tesla, Mobileye has secured two critical partnerships to develop self-driving systems: with German car maker BMW and US chip maker Intel and with longtime supplier Delphi.
The Delphi-Mobileye alliance involves a turnkey system the partners plan to offer to smaller car makers that lack the resources to develop such systems on their own.
Reuters
