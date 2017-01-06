Nissan and Daimler ditch a key project

Projects are constantly reviewed against targets to account for "developments beyond the control of management", they said. Discussions about joint development of future premium compact cars were ongoing.

Nissan’s decision deals a blow to the broad co-operation deal struck between Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and his Daimler counterpart Dieter Zetsche in 2010.

It also underscores the mixed results of Nissan’s battle over almost three decades to transform Infiniti into a significant global player in the lucrative luxury car market.

The decision predates Donald Trump’s election as the next US president, the sources said, and was unrelated to campaign vows to penalise Mexican imports that have rattled the auto industry.

Ford on Tuesday scrapped a planned compact car plant in the country.

Nissan and Daimler are pushing ahead with Aguascalientes, where they will build Infiniti and Mercedes models for the US and other markets from a single assembly line opening in 2017.

The project nonetheless faces weakening US demand for smaller cars that contributed to Ford’s cancellation and has further raised profitability hurdles for new Infiniti compacts.

Persistently low oil prices accelerated the market shift to larger vehicles in 2016, Ford sales chief Mark LaNeve said on Wednesday. "All the growth was SUVs and trucks."

Premium struggle

Infiniti has struggled outside the US, last year selling 16,000 vehicles in Western Europe and 230,000 globally — less than 5% of Nissan’s overall tally and barely one-tenth of Mercedes’ expected 2-million deliveries.

The first Infiniti appeared in 1989, the same year as the launch model for Toyota’s upscale Lexus brand, which has since grown three times bigger by sales.

Modern car makers pursue economies of scale by increasing the number of models built on each underlying platform — an adaptable chassis accommodating different body sizes, engines and alternative component sets for every part of the vehicle.

The retreat on luxury compacts leaves intact the sharing of engines between Infiniti and Mercedes, and small cars between Renault and Daimler’s Smart. The three groups also collaborate on vans and pickups.

But joint premium car development for Mexican production was "one of the largest projects between the Renault-Nissan alliance and Daimler", Ghosn said when unveiling the programme in 2014.

A year later, after upgrading its plant in Sunderland, England, Nissan began building the Infiniti Q30 hatchback on the current MFA architecture developed for the Mercedes A-Class and derivatives. The plant added the QX30 SUV in 2016, extending Infiniti’s push into smaller vehicles.

Nissan has now ditched plans to use the updated Mercedes platform for successors to those models planned for Aguascalientes, the sources said — or for any future Infinitis.

Other cancellations include a compact Mercedes-based Infiniti Q40 sedan earmarked for the plant in 2018.

Instead, the single, less efficient assembly line will build Mercedes cars including an A-Class sedan and subsequent mini-SUV alongside Infiniti vehicles based on Renault-Nissan architecture, starting with a new QX50 SUV this year.