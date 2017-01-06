Fat Cat Day casts large shadow on Coronation

Wednesday was Fat Cat Day in the UK. It marks the day when individual FTSE 100 executives had earned as much as the average worker in the UK will earn in the entire year. The day was launched by the UK’s High Pay Centre, which has worked out that the average FTSE 100 executive’s pay reaches that point — £28,200 — in a mere two days.

Fat Cat Day came just weeks after a study by Lancaster University Management School found the link between executive pay and good performance was negligible. It also comes in the wake of UK polls suggesting most workers there are demotivated by excess executive pay.

This is the context in which shareholder activist Theo Botha is urging Coronation Fund Managers to take their remuneration disclosure responsibilities more seriously. He is also urging them to vote against Coronation’s remuneration policy until that happens.

In the sensitive matter of executive remuneration, Coronation is both gamekeeper and potential poacher. As a fund manager, Coronation is charged with oversight of the companies in which it invests on behalf of ordinary savers and investors. As one of the largest fund managers in SA, this is a big responsibility and sets the tone for other players.

A key part of its oversight function involves appropriate remuneration policies.

But as a listed company itself, Coronation has a remuneration policy that requires scrutiny. Until its just-released 2016 annual report, Coronation chose to ignore that. With the exception of Botha, most investors went along with the ruse that the information was too competitively sensitive. Finally, it has released what it refers to as a remuneration policy. It is replete with repetition and motherhoods and has rightly been slammed by Botha.

What a wasted opportunity. The business model in which Coronation has thrived for 20 years is changing drastically; it needs to change with it.