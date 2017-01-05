Search engine Sogou eyes listing in race for top spot

Beijing — China’s third-biggest search engine expects to hold a US initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation of up to $5bn as it raises cash to close the gap with leader Baidu in the mobile market.

Sogou, whose name means "search dog", plans to sell about 10% of its shares in an IPO that will probably be held in 2017, CE Wang Xiaochuan said. The company, which is backed by social media giant Tencent Holdings and Sohu.com, has not formally hired banks to run the listing.

Sohu shares rose the most in 10 months.

While Baidu remains the biggest provider across all platforms in China, it is under siege after a scandal over medical advertising as smaller rivals including Sogou and Qihoo 360 Technology win mobile users.

Wang is planning to use part of the proceeds of the IPO to improve search results by backing companies developing artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies.

"Over the past year, we have seen a trend where people are finding themselves not trusting Baidu as much and some are even seeking a replacement," Wang said.

"So over the next year or two, as more people feel more comfortable with Sogou they will realise it is able to replace Baidu," he said.

Sohu said a Sogou IPO was not on the agenda right now.

Shares of Sohu rose 4.9% to $35.54 in New York, the biggest gain since March 4. The stock has declined 34% in the past year. Baidu accounted for 44.5% of mobile search queries in the third quarter, while Alibaba Group Holding-backed Shenma had 20.8% and Sogou was third with 16.2%, according to research from iiMedia.

A number of other independent researchers, including Analysys International, reported that Sogou was China’s second-largest provider to the country’s mobile users while some surveys have the company as the nation’s second-largest overall.

Wang said Sogou could match Baidu in mobile search within three years.

Marie Sun, an analyst at Morningstar Investment Service, said Wang’s emphasis on artificial intelligence was the correct strategy as search engines around the world adopt the technology to improve results. Still, Baidu has a great advantage in machine learning given its history of dominance and access to data.

"The problem is I don’t think they have that much data — Baidu has a lot more data," said Sun. "If you don’t have the data, then you can’t expect your machine to learn as fast."

Sogou is counting on partnerships with investors and smartphone makers to win market share.

Sogou is the only search engine formally allowed to trawl through public messages on Tencent’s WeChat platform, which has more than 800-million users.

It is also signing deals with device makers to ensure more smartphones are shipped with its software already installed, adopting a successful strategy used by microblog Weibo.

While Tencent owns a substantial stake in Sogou, the search company is run as a subsidiary of Sohu.com thanks to a dual-class share structure. Wang said the relationship between its main backers was strong but both sides were still discussing how the ownership structure would change once Sogou is listed.

"We’d float about 10% to 12%," Wang said of the expected IPO. "After the listing I’d estimate we’d reach $4bn to $5bn."

Tencent did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Bloomberg