Rising sales make China General Motors’ top market for fifth year running

05 January 2017 - 14:25 PM Jake Spring
Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — General Motors and its joint venture partners sold 3.87-million vehicles in China in 2016, or 7.1% more than in the year before, cementing that country’s position as the US group’s top market for a fifth year running.

The strong rise for the year comes in spite of a 2.3% year-on-year fall in GM China sales for December to 434,799 vehicles, according to a spokeswoman, who did not give reasons for the drop.

Sales of GM’s budget Baojun brand, developed for China with joint-venture partners SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group, surged nearly 50% last year. GM has said it will launch more models in the fast-growing sport-utility vehicle and multipurpose vehicle segments by 2020.

Global car makers such as GM notched up stronger-than-expected sales last year in China, the world’s largest automotive market, buoyed by the country’s move to cut taxes on small-engine cars.

Demand for cars surged throughout the second half of last year as consumers bought in anticipation of a planned expiry of the tax incentive at the end of 2016.

The tax cut, which halved the purchase tax on cars with engines of 1.6 litres or smaller to 5%, is now being rolled back and will rise to 7.5% this year before returning to 10% in 2018. Analysts say that will avert a steep drop in sales growth.

GM produces vehicles in China through a joint venture with SAIC, the country’s largest car maker, as well as a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, formerly known as Wuling Motors.

Reuters

