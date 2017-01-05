Car firms link up to halt tech dominance

Chicago — Ford Motor and Toyota Motor have formed a consortium with four medium-size vehicle makers to speed up the development of automotive industry standards for in-vehicle apps, a step towards preventing Apple and Google from controlling how drivers connect smartphones to their cars and trucks.

Ford and Toyota said Mazda Motor, PSA, Fuji Heavy Industries and Suzuki Motor had joined their SmartDeviceLink Consortium. The nonprofit group’s goal was to promote more choice in how smartphones were connected to in-vehicle technologies such as dashboard displays and voice recognition, and in other programming, Ford and Toyota said in a statement on Wednesday.

Toyota has resisted offering Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto in its vehicles, citing concern that doing so would diminish safety and security. Ford offers them on all its 2017 models but still wants an open-source software platform that all app developers can use as an alternative to those of Google and Apple.

Toyota agreed to collaborate with Ford on car telematics systems in 2011. They worry that if CarPlay and Android Auto establish themselves as must-have options, the influence of Apple and Google over the industry will grow.

Suppliers Elektrobit Automotive, Luxoft Holding and Xevo also joined the consortium, according to the statement.

Car makers, automotive industry suppliers and technology companies such as cloud computing specialists are forming a range of partnerships to develop autonomous cars and vehicles that can communicate over the internet.

On Wednesday, PSA, communications equipment manufacturer Ericsson and French phone company Orange said they had agreed to try to use 5G wireless technology to improve self-driving features and road safety. Updating internet access is crucial in helping autonomous cars gather and exchange information about street conditions and traffic.

Bloomberg