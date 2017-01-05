Apple demands tax breaks to make iPhones in India, but New Delhi won’t bite

Mumbai — India is resisting tech giant Apple’s demands for tax incentives to make iPhones there.

Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday exceptions could not be made for the US group.

Apple wants to open stores in India, and the government asked it to source at least some components locally as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to boost manufacturing in the country.

Tax concessions Apple is seeking to make iPhones locally include lower import and manufacturing duties, according to an Indian official familiar with the issue.

Sitharaman said that if India agreed to concessions they would probably apply to all smartphone manufacturers, not just Apple. Apple would not comment.

Apple CE Tim Cook met Modi last May to talk about the plan to enter the Indian manufacturing and retail space. As its sales in the US and China slow, California-based Apple wants to boost iPhone sales in India, where its market share is only about 2%.

Smartphone component maker Wistron, which counts Apple among its customers, applied for permission to expand its plant in Bengaluru, said a regional government official.

Apple asked earlier for a permanent relaxation of rules requiring 30% local sourcing for foreign retailers setting up single-brand outlets, and the finance ministry turned it down. India has relaxed these rules for just three years for single-brand foreign investors.

India also refused to allow Apple’s proposal to import and sell refurbished mobile phones in India.

Another official said Apple had again sought a permanent waiver from local sourcing terms as it imports most of the handsets to sell in India and other countries.

India offers capital subsidies for companies making electronics goods in India, coupled with tax incentives for investment in special economic zones. It also allows tax-free imports of some mobile-handsets parts.

"We have sent Apple’s file to the revenue department," a top industry department official told Reuters. He said an interministerial panel of the trade, electronics and finance ministry could take a final decision.

Reuters