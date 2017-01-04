Good news as domestic workers get piece of pie

More than 460 domestic workers will own a portion of Durban’s exclusive R3.1bn Oceans Umhlanga Development, thanks to the generosity of their wealthy employers.

The "Dubai-style" mixed-use development incorporating a Radisson Blu Hotel — a 200-room, five-star hotel — and two residential towers consisting of 460 apartments, all with sea views, and a 33,000m² shopping mall is the brainchild of Vivian Reddy, a socialite, businessman and founder of Edison, and Rob Alexander of Ducatus Property Group.

Construction is due to start in the next few months and is hailed as one of the largest investments in KwaZulu-Natal. According to the developers, the project is set to create 15,000 direct and indirect jobs and will create 2,500 permanent jobs once it is completed.

The multibillion-rand project was launched in November 2016. Shares in the development were launched at R20 each and prospective buyers were allowed to pledge to buy a minimum purchase of 50 for R1,000. During the launch Reddy and Alexander revealed that they had decided to buy their four domestic workers shares worth R10,000 each.