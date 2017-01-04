Brexit merger bonanza for foreign firms
London — Britain avoided a collapse in mergers and acquisitions activity after the shock Brexit vote as foreign companies used sterling’s spectacular devaluation against the dollar to snap up British companies.
British mergers and acquisitions (M&A) totalled $177.5bn in 2016, down sharply from the record $394.8bn in 2015 — when the UK data was skewed by two of three biggest global deals — but was in line with the longer five-year trend.
Total annual mergers and acquisitions values averaged $139.3bn for the five years to the start of 2015. Britain also retained its place as the third-largest mergers and acquisitions market after the US and China.
Behind the headline numbers there was another clear trend: foreign buyers — such as Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox — shopping with dollars for bargains, while domestic UK-to-UK deal-making fell off sharply.
"Brexit should never have been talked up as an Armageddon moment for UK mergers and acquisitions, especially with such a sharp devaluation in the currency which has clearly been a stimulus for overseas buyers," Tim Gee, London-based M&A partner at law firm Baker & McKenzie, said.
"Much of the activity in 2016 was skewed towards foreign buyers with less UK-to-UK activity," Gee said.
"Total activity levels were not really knocked that much by Brexit but who was doing the buying did shift — deal values in 2016 are very similar to the historical trend."
Inbound mergers and acquisitions was $143.7bn, again down from 2015 but way above the $85.9bn annual average for the five years to 2015, while domestic mergers and acquisitions was $33.7bn, down from an average of $53.4bn over the same period.
There were just 1,355 domestic deals — the fewest in nearly two decades. Thanks to a series of jumbo deals, which included the $110.3bn acquisition of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Shell’s $53bn merger with BG Group, 2015 was a record year for deal-making involving UK-listed companies.
BRITAIN RETAINED ITS PLACE AS THE THIRD-LARGEST MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS MARKET AFTER THE US AND CHINA
Financial turmoil
The June 23 vote took many investors and CEs by surprise, triggering the deepest political and financial turmoil in Britain since the Second World War and the biggest yet one-day fall in sterling against the dollar.
On the day of the vote, sterling traded above $1.50 but is now trading below $1.23.
While opponents of leaving the EU had warned that the UK’s economy would stall and investment stop if voters opted to exit, the data since the Brexit vote have shown that the economy has been resilient.
A week after Theresa May became British prime minister, Softbank founder Masayoshi Son made a $30.7bn move for UK-based chip designer ARM Holdings. "I am one of the first people to bet with a big size on the UK after Brexit," Son said at the time.
The second-biggest deal of the year was struck by Murdoch: a $14.6bn deal to buy European pay-TV firm Sky.
People familiar with the matter said the US media corporation pounced after the Brexit vote sent the pound down against the US dollar and Sky’s share price tumbling.
"The worst predictions surrounding Brexit and its potential impact on our economy have so far failed to materialise," Derek Shakespeare, co-head of UK mergers and acquisitions at Barclays, said. "With the weaker pound UK businesses have become 10%-20% cheaper. But … we have several years ahead of us to understand what the trading relationship with the EU will look like. So there’s a degree of caution when looking at transactions in Britain," he said.
Confidence
Goldman Sachs was top again in Britain’s league tables, followed by JPMorgan and Lazard which rose to third place in Britain above Deutsche Bank, UBS, Centerview Partners and Morgan Stanley.
"Geopolitical events such as Brexit have impacted CEO confidence for deal-making over the first part of the year and through the summer," said Gilberto Pozzi, co-head of global mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs.
"We are now seeing a rebound in M&A activity although boards remain cautious in reviewing the opportunities and the pros and cons of M&A transactions," Pozzi said.
Barclays’ Shakespeare said many private equity funds had recently sold assets and cashed out of high multiples, thus boosting their ability to raise funds.
So what will happen in 2017? Baker & McKenzie’s Gee said he expected low levels of activity among financial institutions and basic materials, resources and commodities while mergers and acquisitions hot spots would include technology, innovation and healthcare.
"It will be a mildly better performance next year [2017] than this year’s [2016’s] with overall uptick in deal value," Gee said. "There is a limit to how long you can sit on your hands."
May, who has repeatedly used the example of Softbank’s ARM purchase as evidence that investors are confident in Britain, has promised to trigger formal Brexit talks by the end of March. But May has given few details about what sort of exit deal she will seek to negotiate.
"Investment coming into the UK is down amid uncertainty around Brexit and that uncertainty will linger into next year," said Dwayne Lysaght, head of UK mergers and acquisitions at JP Morgan.
"Uncertainty is becoming the new norm, and the fundamentals for dealmaking remain intact," he said.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.