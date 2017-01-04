Brexit merger bonanza for foreign firms

London — Britain avoided a collapse in mergers and acquisitions activity after the shock Brexit vote as foreign companies used sterling’s spectacular devaluation against the dollar to snap up British companies.

British mergers and acquisitions (M&A) totalled $177.5bn in 2016, down sharply from the record $394.8bn in 2015 — when the UK data was skewed by two of three biggest global deals — but was in line with the longer five-year trend.

Total annual mergers and acquisitions values averaged $139.3bn for the five years to the start of 2015. Britain also retained its place as the third-largest mergers and acquisitions market after the US and China.

Behind the headline numbers there was another clear trend: foreign buyers — such as Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox — shopping with dollars for bargains, while domestic UK-to-UK deal-making fell off sharply.

"Brexit should never have been talked up as an Armageddon moment for UK mergers and acquisitions, especially with such a sharp devaluation in the currency which has clearly been a stimulus for overseas buyers," Tim Gee, London-based M&A partner at law firm Baker & McKenzie, said.

"Much of the activity in 2016 was skewed towards foreign buyers with less UK-to-UK activity," Gee said.

"Total activity levels were not really knocked that much by Brexit but who was doing the buying did shift — deal values in 2016 are very similar to the historical trend."

Inbound mergers and acquisitions was $143.7bn, again down from 2015 but way above the $85.9bn annual average for the five years to 2015, while domestic mergers and acquisitions was $33.7bn, down from an average of $53.4bn over the same period.

There were just 1,355 domestic deals — the fewest in nearly two decades. Thanks to a series of jumbo deals, which included the $110.3bn acquisition of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Shell’s $53bn merger with BG Group, 2015 was a record year for deal-making involving UK-listed companies.