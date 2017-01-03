Amazon patents warehouses in the air

Amazon.com has filed for a patent to use airships to store products and serve as a base for delivery-drones.

The patent application was filed two years ago but was spotted only recently by Zoe Leavitt, an analyst at technology data and research firm CB Insights.

According to the patent filing, drones launched from the so-called "airborne fulfillment centres" (AFCs) would use far less power than those launched from the ground.

The AFCs would hover at about 13,700m, and be restocked and resupplied by "shuttles or smaller airships".

Amazon, which was not immediately available for comment, has laid out plans to start using drones for deliveries next year, and has begun a trial of its Prime Air system in the UK.

Its policies for how it sees delivery drones operating safely in the air are outlined on its website, but make no mention of the AFCs.

Reuters, with staff writer