Companies

Amazon patents warehouses in the air

03 January 2017 - 17:16 PM Agency Staff
Picture: LINKEDIN
Picture: LINKEDIN

Amazon.com has filed for a patent to use airships to store products and serve as a base for delivery-drones.

The patent application was filed two years ago but was spotted only recently by Zoe Leavitt, an analyst at technology data and research firm CB Insights.

According to the patent filing, drones launched from the so-called "airborne fulfillment centres" (AFCs) would use far less power than those launched from the ground.

The AFCs would hover at about 13,700m, and be restocked and resupplied by "shuttles or smaller airships".

Amazon, which was not immediately available for comment, has laid out plans to start using drones for deliveries next year, and has begun a trial of its Prime Air system in the UK.

Its policies for how it sees delivery drones operating safely in the air are outlined on its website, but make no mention of the AFCs.

Reuters, with staff writer

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
FNB security in question after a second safety ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Exxaro’s BEE move ‘an insult to Eskom’
Companies / Energy
3.
SA faces warning over Fica delays
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Why Starbucks is tipped to take McDonald’s crown
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Good news as domestic workers get piece of pie
Companies

Related Articles

The rich get richer as the populists get more popular
World

Retail: Go shopping with less fuss
News & Fox / Digital

Amazon video-on-demand widens the choices for viewing public in SA
Companies

Amazon adds to Berkshire’s Walmart woes
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.