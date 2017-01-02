Companies

Tesla gives UK buyers two weeks to dodge Brexit price increase

02 January 2017 - 13:55 PM Joe Easton
Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Tesla Motors customers in the UK may find their Christmas cash goes a little further than expected after the car maker postponed a price increase by two weeks.

The US electric-auto manufacturer’s plans to raise prices 5% in the UK have been put off until January 15 from the original beginning-of-the-year deadline, Tesla said on Monday in an e-mailed statement. Vehicles ordered by then and built by mid-April will continue to have free access to the company’s Supercharger battery network that’s otherwise subject to new fees, it said.

"Due to exceptionally high demand at the end of the year, we’ve extended the order date by two weeks for customers who were unable to finalize their purchase" by December 31, Tesla said.

Tesla is increasing prices in Britain in response to the pound’s plunge since the country’s referendum in June to leave the European Union. The Palo Alto, California-based manufacturer only gave customers a week’s notice of the shift. The Model S, Tesla’s most popular vehicle, currently costs $72,400, according to its website, which says drivers save about 6,500 pounds on gasoline and taxes over a five-year period.

UK consumers have been hit by price increases from a number of companies since June’s vote. Apple raised the price of some of its laptops by as much as 20%, while supermarket operator Tesco pulled items from its shelves in October due to a Brexit-inspired price dispute with supplier Unilever.

Bloomberg

