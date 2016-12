Silicon Valley’s obscure unicorns could boost 2017 IPO market

"Most of the technology IPO activity is actually not big, large-cap companies going public," Connolly said. "It’s small and midcap growth companies going public that are innovators in their own markets and are helping drive the next generation of technology."

Reuters has identified more than a dozen US enterprise software companies that are making preparations for a 2017 IPO including Avalara, MuleSoft, ForeScout Technologies Inc, AppDynamics and Yext.

In 2016, only six software companies went public, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Greg Becker, CE of Silicon Valley Bank, a lender to venture capital-backed companies, predicted that 30-45 venture capital-backed technology companies could go public in 2017, compared with 15 in 2016.

These companies could also be aiming to get ahead of tech giants Airbnb Inc and Uber Technologies Inc, whose long-anticipated IPOs would require ample investor dollars and attention.

If the enterprise software firms’ IPOs succeed, it could offer a boost to early-stage investors who provided key funding in the hopes of profiting by selling shares down the line. Only 20 technology companies went public in 2016, less than any year since 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"It will be important for everyone that these deals work well in the market to create positive momentum for the year," said Anthony Kontoleon, global head of syndicate in the equity capital markets group of Credit Suisse.

If technology IPOs don’t take off in 2017, some venture capital fund managers could struggle to keep their investors happy. Startups that have attracted and retained talented employees with the promise of a lucrative IPO could also suffer.

The handful of technology companies that managed to go public near the end of 2016 have shown strong stock performances. Twilio, Coupa Software, Nutanix and Blackline Inc are now trading above their offer prices, boosting the confidence of their private peers that there is pent-up demand for such IPOs.

The recent stock market rally and companies beginning to accept a more modest pricing of offerings for IPOs has more tech companies ready to test the waters. Many had put IPO plans on hold in 2016 because they did not want to go public at lower valuations than the private fundraising rounds preceding them.

Enterprise software companies recognize that an IPO could be a major marketing event that gives them clout with potential customers that are publicly traded companies themselves — and conduct extensive due diligence before choosing a software vendor.

"The greatest benefit of an IPO is the transparency it creates. It comes a much greater sense of legitimacy," said Rob Bernshteyn, CE of Coupa Software, a spend management tech company that went public in October.

Dheeraj Pandey, CE of Nutanix said he believes the company’s IPO in 2016 won the hybrid cloud software maker new enterprise customers.

"Customers want to know you’re going to be around for a long time," Pandey said.

Similar firms now looking to go public realize they have a marketing challenge ahead as they seek to capture investor interest before their market debuts.

With names that trip up a spell checker and arcane business-model descriptions, they need to educate investors on their niche strategies and to start those efforts long before the typical two-week investor road shows that precede IPOs.

Apttus, for example, helps salespeople give a price quote quickly when trying to close a complicated deal that includes different products.

The company has already briefed many potential IPO investors in earlier funding rounds, said chief executive officer Kirk Krappe.

"Those investor meetings, and our relationship with Morgan Stanley, have helped put us on the map," Krappe said.

