Challenging year ahead for the Italian banking CEO who did everything right

London — Italy has no shortage of basket-case banks. But even the few CEOs who have done the job right are feeling the heat.

Carlo Messina, who for three years has run Intesa Sanpaolo, Europe’s tenth-biggest bank by market value, has so far dodged the pitfalls that plague fellow lenders.

Unlike Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena, Intesa is not teetering on the brink of a bailout.

And unlike UniCredit, Intesa is not racing to raise billions in capital and shrink its international empire. Its market value is bigger than all other Italian banks combined.

Asset sales and cost cuts have bolstered Intesa’s capital. At 13%, its Tier 1 common equity ratio surpasses all but one of its domestic peers. A drive into asset management and focus on growing fee income helped dull the pain from ultra-low interest rates. The bank even pays a dividend, funded from earnings and asset sales.

That strength means 54-year-old Messina is one of the few Italian bankers who can talk credibly about the "strong fundamentals" of a financial system burdened with a mountain of bad loans, weak economic growth and political instability.

He boasts of running the only Italian lender that can make cross-border acquisitions. And he recommends reading Paul Kalanithi’s When Breath Becomes Air.

Messina is a reminder that not all Italy’s banking system is broken, but being the best of a bad bunch brings pressures of its own. The first is one he created. Messina has to convince shareholders he will deliver on a promise that has kept them sweet: €4bn in dividends in 2017. That already looks like a stretch, considering analysts expect the bank to report only €3.57bn in net income next year.

Intesa’s dividend yield is the highest among European peers, suggesting it may be vulnerable to a cut. Intesa could find itself under pressure to sell assets to avoid that.

Italy’s economy won’t make Messina’s job any easier: GDP growth is expected to be less than 1% this year and next. And strong as the bank is, it still depends on Italy for about 80%-85% of revenue, loans to customers and deposits.

Messina is also trying to persuade shareholders he can avoid any direct impact from the turmoil hitting the rest of the country’s banking industry.

This, again, looks hopeful. As one of the few banks that can afford it, Intesa has helped foot the bill for rescues of rivals. This year, it paid €1bn into Atlante, the state-orchestrated fund designed to lighten the bad-debt burden of Italian lenders.

Last year, Intesa paid €376m toward the cost of Italy’s rescue of four regional banks. With the country once more preparing a rescue package for its banks, and private investors reluctant to keep propping up the likes of Monte Paschi, there’s still a risk Intesa will find itself paying for others’ mistakes.

Intesa has so far enjoyed the benefit of the doubt from investors. Its shares trade at a 15% discount to book value, the narrowest discount of its domestic peer group.

It’s not clear how long that can continue. UniCredit is raising the bar with plans for an aggressive balance-sheet clean-up and capital raising. Monte Paschi and other ailing lenders may, eventually, get rescued; and Intesa’s own pile of bad loans heralds more losses.

For the cerebral Messina, best in class will be a hard spot to keep — all the more because so much is out of his hands. It’s time he added the Zombie Survival Guide to his reading list.

