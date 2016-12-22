SA’s directors cash in shares

The shares were granted to Pacak through the company’s MIH share trust where the options have been vesting since 2010.

Pacak’s sale of shares is the second in December with him having sold 7,000 shares for R15.4m earlier in the month.

In the days leading up to Christmas and New Year, Pacak was not the only one cashing in for some last-minute shopping.

Earlier in the week, Sibanye Gold CEO Neal Froneman sold about R11.6m worth of Sibanye Gold shares to cover a tax liability on his vested bonus and performance shares.

He also purchased about 640,000 performance shares for R15.6m. He will be able to sell some of these after nine months.

Sibanye awarded the performance shares to Froneman on him having achieved certain company targets, with bonus shares being part of his annual bonus.

The founder and former CE of FirstRand and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), Paul Harris, took a European put option on 12-million shares for R468m and a call option on 8.4-million shares worth R458m in Rand Merchant Investments (RMI).

Harris’s hedging strategies, which would expire at the end of September 2020, formed part of his portfolio diversification strategy, the company said.

This strategy had to be postponed until an embargo was lifted on the trading of RMI shares after the acquisition of a 29.9% stake in UK-based short-term insurer Hastings Group Holdings.

Hastings is a digital general insurance provider that primarily serves the British motor market. It has a 6.4% share of the private car insurance market.