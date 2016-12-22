Companies

SA’s directors cash in shares

The flurry of directors’ dealing notices has become a festive season tradition, with details released while South Africans are on holiday, not paying attention to Sens

22 December 2016 - 11:31 AM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

A South African Christmas holiday season tradition is a flurry of directors’ dealing notices while many people are on holiday and few are paying attention to Sens.

This year’s notices include Naspers nonexecutive director Steve Pacak, who cashed in R55.38m by selling 27,875 shares awarded to him in 2007.

The shares were allotted to Pacak at R175 per share, and Naspers’s steep appreciation over the past nine years enabled him to get a weighted price of R1,987 per share.

Pacak made a gross profit of R50.51m which will be subject to taxation.

Of his 60,000 options to buy Naspers shares at R175 each, Pacak retained 32,125 for which he paid R5.62m.

The shares were granted to Pacak through the company’s MIH share trust where the options have been vesting since 2010.

Pacak’s sale of shares is the second in December with him having sold 7,000 shares for R15.4m earlier in the month.

In the days leading up to Christmas and New Year, Pacak was not the only one cashing in for some last-minute shopping.

Earlier in the week, Sibanye Gold CEO Neal Froneman sold about R11.6m worth of Sibanye Gold shares to cover a tax liability on his vested bonus and performance shares.

He also purchased about 640,000 performance shares for R15.6m. He will be able to sell some of these after nine months.

Sibanye awarded the performance shares to Froneman on him having achieved certain company targets, with bonus shares being part of his annual bonus.

The founder and former CE of FirstRand and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), Paul Harris, took a European put option on 12-million shares for R468m and a call option on 8.4-million shares worth R458m in Rand Merchant Investments (RMI).

Harris’s hedging strategies, which would expire at the end of September 2020, formed part of his portfolio diversification strategy, the company said.

This strategy had to be postponed until an embargo was lifted on the trading of RMI shares after the acquisition of a 29.9% stake in UK-based short-term insurer Hastings Group Holdings.

Hastings is a digital general insurance provider that primarily serves the British motor market. It has a 6.4% share of the private car insurance market.

Your boss’s salary may be boosting populism, report finds

International Labour Organisation’s Global Wage Report shows rising frustration may be due to workers feeling cheated out of their fair share of ...
Business
1 day ago

Executive pay: Women barely getting a look-in

Outgoing Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, who resigned from the energy parastatal under a cloud in November, was one of the wealthiest directors at ...
Business
11 days ago

Bosses' bonuses grow even when shares tank

Analyst asks why CEOs are given extra rewards for merely doing the job they were hired to do
Business
11 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former SAA pilot wins R450,000 in damages for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Buyers pay top prices for coastal properties
Companies / Property
3.
Eskom, Areva win technical knockout in ...
Companies / Energy
4.
SA’s directors cash in shares
Companies
5.
Bicycle wholesalers Omnico and Cool Heat lose ...
Companies

Related Articles

Sun’s remuneration policy not quite there
Companies

Zuma increase freeze sets the tone for CEO remuneration
Companies

Money, shares and fame: Here's the full Business Times Rich List
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.