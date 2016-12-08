Amazon adds to Berkshire’s Walmart woes

When Berkshire Hathaway vice-chairman Charles Munger lamented the mistakes made in the company’s first 50 years under Warren Buffett, he cited the failure to buy Walmart Stores stock early enough in the retailer’s history.

Judging by recent events, Buffett does not think Walmart is such a great idea for his company’s next half-century.

Berkshire said in November it cut its holding in the retailer to 13-million shares as of September 30, marking the third straight quarter that Buffett’s company lowered its stake.

Online shopping has shifted the balance of power among retailers, a trend that has become more evident this holiday season, and Walmart stock has trailed Amazon.com in recent years.

"He makes mistakes too," Brian Yarbrough, an analyst with Edward Jones, said of Buffett.

"There are a lot of better places to put new money than Walmart. They are going to have to continue to fight this headwind of Amazon."

Buffett, 86, has long highlighted the vulnerability of even the largest retailers, citing Sears, FW Woolworth, Kresge and Montgomery Ward as merchants that lost their dominant positions. More recently, he has focused on the threat from companies such as Jeff Bezos’s Amazon that sell everything from food to clothes and electronic gadgets online.

"It is a big, big force and it has already disrupted plenty of people and it will disrupt more," Buffett told shareholders at Berkshire’s most recent annual meeting. Many competitors "including us in a few areas, have not figured the way to either participate in it, or to counter it".

Trading below

Walmart still trades below its closing price from 2013, even after rallying 15% since December 31. Berkshire’s stake topped 60-million shares in 2014, when Walmart was one of Buffett’s five biggest equity positions, valued at more than $5bn at the end of the year. The holding was cut by more than half in the three months ended-September 30, according to a regulatory filing, and now it does not crack the top-15 list in Berkshire’s portfolio, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While Buffett is known for sticking with stocks such as Coca-Cola for decades, he has not been wedded to old favourites when circumstances change. In recent years, he got rid of most of Berkshire’s stock in Procter & Gamble and Graham Holdings, the former owner of the Washington Post.

His firm recently invested in airlines, an industry that Buffett long dismissed as too risky. Also, he has empowered deputy stock pickers to diversify the portfolio, a move that led to an investment in iPhone maker Apple. Buffett has mostly avoided tech stocks, and missed out on the years-long rally at Amazon, even as he repeatedly praised Bezos.

Berkshire’s units include several retailers, such as Helzberg Diamonds, Jordan’s Furniture and Nebraska Furniture Mart. They are a fraction of the size, however, of subsidiaries such as the BNSF railway, the Geico car insurer and an energy operation. And Buffett has said he learned some tough lessons in the retail business.

"We have a really bad record, starting in 1966," Buffett told CNBC in 2014. "We bought what we thought was a second-rate department store in Baltimore at a third-rate price, but we found out very quickly that we bought a fourth-rate department store."

Something different

Still, he saw something different in Walmart, which, like Geico, had established itself as a dominant low-cost provider. Berkshire disclosed a stake of 19.9-million shares in 2005 and had doubled that by the end of 2009. The stock had already surged more than 4,000% in the two decades to end-2004. Munger, 92, has lamented that Berkshire had not invested sooner.

"While mistakes of commission were common, almost all huge errors were in not making a purchase, including not purchasing Walmart stock when that was sure to work out well," Munger said in 2015. "The errors of omission were of much importance. Berkshire’s net worth would now be at least $50bn higher if it had seized several opportunities it was not quite smart enough to recognise as virtually sure things."

Efforts in e-commerce by Walmart have not inspired the same confidence. More than half of US online consumers say they go to Amazon first when searching for a product. The nation’s shoppers spend 30% of their time online at Amazon.com, compared with 3% on Walmart.com.

Bloomberg