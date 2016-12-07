Philips bets big on software

London/Amsterdam — These days the average researcher at Philips is more likely to be a software developer than an product engineer, reflecting a transformation at the former Dutch conglomerate that its CEO says will gather pace.

"It’s a huge shift," Frans van Houten says, noting that about 60% of the healthcare technology company’s R&D staff are now focused on software.

"It could rise further. It will not go to 100%, because we will still make products, but you could easily see that the value-add comes more out of software than hardware." Philips has repositioned itself as a health business after spinning off lighting, which has freed up capacity for acquisitions such as last year’s $1.2bn purchase of blood vessel imaging firm Volcano.

"M&A will play a more active role," Van Houten said during a visit to London, highlighting informatics, diagnostics, patient monitoring and homecare as areas for potential deals.

Philips is betting on a new era of connected healthcare as "smart" devices in hospitals and at home feed data to doctors, insurers and drug makers.

It is not alone in targeting this convergence of health and technology, with traditional medtech groups such as Medtronic striving to integrate disease care and newcomers, such as Google parent Alphabet, also investing heavily.

But Van Houten believes Philips’ existing standing with consumers gives it an edge.