COMPANY COMMENT
Panel clips Country Bird’s takeover wings
You could almost hear a whooshing sound as the Sovereign share price plummeted when news broke that the Takeover Regulation Panel had put a halt to Country Bird’s planned takeover.
And then came the thud as it stopped long before expected. At the close of the market on Tuesday, the shares were trading in good volumes at 851c, down just 7.4% on the day. Some traders had expected to see it crash closer to 700c.
The 13% of shareholders who thought they had a deal with Country Bird Holdings to offload at 900c will be relieved at the signs of support.
But unless there’s a white knight waiting to swoop in and buy Country Bird’s 34.1% shareholding, it is difficult to see the takeover panel’s ruling as anything more than a Pyrrhic victory for Sovereign.
If Country Bird does get the Competition Commission’s approval to merge with Sovereign, it’s difficult to see it selling its shares. Country Bird has said it’s going nowhere, which means Sovereign is stuck with a major shareholder with whom its board has a fractious relationship.
If it is sticking around, and given it cannot launch another bid until September 2017, Country Bird may want to call a shareholders’ meeting and try to get new directors appointed to the board.
This move would be complicated by Country Bird’s status as a competitor, but it does not mean it would be impossible.
And then there is Prudential Investment Managers’ role in the takeover regulatory process. The people from the Pru, which held 22% of Sovereign, apparently wrote to the panel at the last minute, urging it to rule in Sovereign’s favour.
The Pru has been a firm supporter of the Sovereign board during the past grim year.
Something is finally stirring at promising insurance counter Indequity. For far too long, this perennially profitable company has conspired to hobble market sentiment by insisting on being tucked away on the JSE’s left-for-dead development capital board and by maintaining a frustratingly small free float in its shares.
Indequity has been a sterling long-term performer, and it is a tragedy its shares are not more widely held. Profit before tax has grown steadily from about R2.9m in 2010 to R11.3m at the end of September this year. Headline earnings for the past financial period came in 17.5% higher at 75.5c per share with the pretax return on capital an enviable 45%.
The company’s net claims ratio of 42.5% is well ahead of the industry average.
Small-cap punters that have been forced to worship Indequity from afar will no doubt be intrigued by plans to raise fresh capital to support accelerated growth. No detail was given about the fundraising exercise, save for the directors’ contention that it was an opportune time to issue additional shares for cash.
The directors did caution, however, that raising additional capital could drag on Indequity’s return on capital in the short to medium term.
Hopefully, Indequity intends spreading the pending share issue far and wide to ensure share liquidity improves markedly. Even if short-term returns are slightly diminished by the cash drag, there probably won’t be a shortage of demand from astute small-cap punters.
• Neels Blom edits Company Comment (blomn@bdlive.co.za)
Please login or register to comment.