Panel clips Country Bird’s takeover wings

And then came the thud as it stopped long before expected. At the close of the market on Tuesday, the shares were trading in good volumes at 851c, down just 7.4% on the day. Some traders had expected to see it crash closer to 700c.

The 13% of shareholders who thought they had a deal with Country Bird Holdings to offload at 900c will be relieved at the signs of support.

But unless there’s a white knight waiting to swoop in and buy Country Bird’s 34.1% shareholding, it is difficult to see the takeover panel’s ruling as anything more than a Pyrrhic victory for Sovereign.

If Country Bird does get the Competition Commission’s approval to merge with Sovereign, it’s difficult to see it selling its shares. Country Bird has said it’s going nowhere, which means Sovereign is stuck with a major shareholder with whom its board has a fractious relationship.

If it is sticking around, and given it cannot launch another bid until September 2017, Country Bird may want to call a shareholders’ meeting and try to get new directors appointed to the board.

This move would be complicated by Country Bird’s status as a competitor, but it does not mean it would be impossible.

And then there is Prudential Investment Managers’ role in the takeover regulatory process. The people from the Pru, which held 22% of Sovereign, apparently wrote to the panel at the last minute, urging it to rule in Sovereign’s favour.

The Pru has been a firm supporter of the Sovereign board during the past grim year.