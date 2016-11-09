News Corp falls as ad sales decline

Bengaluru — News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, reported a 2.4% fall in quarterly revenue as it struggles to cope with a decline in newspaper advertising sales.

The company, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has been reducing staff and implementing other cost-cutting measures in its Dow Jones division, which includes the Journal, while building up its digital real estate business.

Revenue in the company’s news and information division, which accounts for about two-thirds of total revenue, fell 5.3% to $1.22bn in its first financial quarter ended September 30. Advertising revenue fell 11%.

The New York Times reported a 20% drop in print ad revenue in the latest quarter, while USA Today publisher Gannett Co reported a drop of about 15%.

Spending on newspaper advertising in the US is expected to fall 11% in 2016 to about $12bn, according to media research firm Magna Intelligence.