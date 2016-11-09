Companies

News Corp falls as ad sales decline

09 November 2016 - 06:27 Narottam Medhora
ON TRACK: Passers-by walk past the News Corp building in New York. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, reported a 2.4% fall in quarterly revenue as it struggles to cope with a decline in newspaper advertising sales.

The company, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has been reducing staff and implementing other cost-cutting measures in its Dow Jones division, which includes the Journal, while building up its digital real estate business.

Revenue in the company’s news and information division, which accounts for about two-thirds of total revenue, fell 5.3% to $1.22bn in its first financial quarter ended September 30. Advertising revenue fell 11%.

The New York Times reported a 20% drop in print ad revenue in the latest quarter, while USA Today publisher Gannett Co reported a drop of about 15%.

Spending on newspaper advertising in the US is expected to fall 11% in 2016 to about $12bn, according to media research firm Magna Intelligence.

Thomson Reuters to streamline and cut 4% of jobs

Thomson Reuters says it will cut about 2,000 jobs worldwide and take a fourth-quarter charge of between $200m and $250m to streamline its business
Companies
5 months ago

However, News Corp said revenue in its rapidly growing digital real-estate unit jumped 18.3% to $226m. The business includes REA Group, a leading real estate advertising company in Australia, and Move, which operates Realtor.com in the US and other countries.

The company said its revenue fell to $1.97bn, from $2.01bn a year earlier.

News Corp, whose newspapers include the New York Post, the Times in London and the Australian, reported a loss of 1 US cent per share on an adjusted basis.

Analysts on average had expected the company to break even on a per-share basis on revenue of $1.96bn, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

News Corp’s net loss attributable to shareholders was $15m, or 3c per share, compared with a profit of $175m, or 30c per share, a year earlier.

The company’s shares were unchanged in after-hours trading.

Reuters

