Toyota and Nissan lose some traction in the US

Japan’s two largest carmakers have arrived at the same conclusion: the US vehicle market that has functioned as a growth engine has run out of gas.

Toyota cut its forecast for North American sales this fiscal year by 60,000 vehicles and for the first time said it was expecting a decline for the year, as US consumers shifted away from fuel-sippers such as the Prius hybrid and toward trucks and sport utility vehicles. Nissan, which posted a drop in profit as it gave heftier incentives that buoyed deliveries, said it was not seeing room for further expansion.

"The market turned out to be somewhat weaker," Takahiko Ijichi, a Toyota executive vice-president, told reporters on Tuesday after the carmaker reported a 43% plunge in quarterly operating profit. The North American market "really requires very careful managing going forward", he said.

The more dour outlook is significant not only for Toyota and Nissan but for Japan’s economy. For the nation’s carmakers, North America remains the biggest export destination, with more than 1.3-million passenger cars shipped during the first nine months of the year. That was double the number of vehicles exported to Europe and four times the number sent to the rest of Asia, including China, which has experienced a tax-cut-induced buying spurt.

The peak also has arrived at an inopportune time because the stronger yen continues to drag on earnings. While Toyota City in Japan raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year after the yen rallied less than expected, it’s still projecting operating profit to slump 40% to ¥1.7-trillion ($16.3bn) for the year ending in March.

Nissan, meanwhile, said operating profit fell 19% last quarter, driven primarily by the effect of a stronger yen. For the year ending in March, operating income probably will drop 10% to ¥710bn, according to the Yokohama, Japan-based company.

"It’s a peak and we don’t see a potential for further growth" in the US industry, co-CEO Hiroto Saikawa said at a media conference on Monday. "Incentives are rapidly growing in the industry, and we are paying close attention to it."

Car makers spent an average of $3,262 per vehicle on marketing promotions this year to the end of October, up 13% from a year earlier, according to Autodata. Both Toyota and Nissan were increasing incentives at a slower pace than the industry average, with the researcher estimating Nissan’s spending at $3,607 per vehicle and Toyota’s at $2,270 per vehicle.

Toyota has been using "appropriate levels" of incentives to buoy sales of its mainstay passenger models, the Camry sedan and Corolla compact, Ijichi said on Tuesday. Nissan said incentive spending reduced operating profit in the US by ¥40.5bn, raising concerns for Takaki Nakanishi, an analyst with Jefferies Group.

"We cannot underestimate risk in this market," Nakanishi, who has a hold rating on Nissan shares, wrote in a report Monday. The drag on operating profit from incentives, after a ¥36.9bn reduction in the first quarter, "reconfirmed that Nissan has reached a peak in US profitability", he said.