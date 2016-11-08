Battling Marks & Spencer to shut shops and shift focus from clothes to food

London — Britain’s Marks & Spencer said it would shut about 30 stores at home and 53 abroad as its new boss tries to revive the retailer by focusing more on food and less on struggling clothes and homeware ranges.

The retailer’s share price has fallen 22% this year. It reported an 18.6% slump in first-half profit and another fall in quarterly clothing sales.

Steve Rowe, a 26-year company veteran, took over as CEO in April and has the tough task of reviving a 132-year-old British institution that has fallen out of fashion over the last decade.

"These are tough decisions, but vital to building a future M&S that is simpler, more relevant, multichannel and focused on delivering sustainable returns," he said.

So far, Rowe’s priority has been trying to turn around M&S’s underperforming clothing and homewares business.

But on Tuesday he outlined how the firm will streamline its British chain of more than 900 stores over five years and detailed a rationalisation of its international operations.

M&S would reposition about 25% of its UK clothing and home space, closing about 30 full-line UK stores and changing about 45 stores to only sell food. Other stores would be relocated.

The cost of all this is put at £50m for the next three years, rising to about £100m in years four and five.

Expansion will focus on M&S’s food business, which produces more than half of group revenue and about a third of profit. In May, Rowe said M&S would add an additional 200 food shops by 2019.