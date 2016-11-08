Battling Marks & Spencer to shut shops and shift focus from clothes to food

Companies

London — Britain’s Marks & Spencer said it would shut about 30 stores at home and 53 abroad as its new boss tries to revive the retailer by focusing more on food and less on struggling clothes and homeware ranges.

The retailer’s share price has fallen 22% this year. It reported an 18.6% slump in first-half profit and another fall in quarterly clothing sales.

Steve Rowe, a 26-year company veteran, took over as CEO in April and has the tough task of reviving a 132-year-old British institution that has fallen out of fashion over the last decade.

"These are tough decisions, but vital to building a future M&S that is simpler, more relevant, multichannel and focused on delivering sustainable returns," he said.

So far, Rowe’s priority has been trying to turn around M&S’s underperforming clothing and homewares business.

But on Tuesday he outlined how the firm will streamline its British chain of more than 900 stores over five years and detailed a rationalisation of its international operations.

M&S would reposition about 25% of its UK clothing and home space, closing about 30 full-line UK stores and changing about 45 stores to only sell food. Other stores would be relocated.

The cost of all this is put at £50m for the next three years, rising to about £100m in years four and five.

Expansion will focus on M&S’s food business, which produces more than half of group revenue and about a third of profit. In May, Rowe said M&S would add an additional 200 food shops by 2019.

Woolies' Politix purchase supports Aussie strategy

Woolworths is expanding in Australia and announced this week that its wholly owned subsidiary, Country Road, is to buy designer menswear retailer ...
Business
6 months ago

M&S boss to quit as clothing sales fail to recover

Elusive sales delivery prompts change at helm of British retailing bellwether Marks & Spencer
World
1 year ago

M&S will also exit its unprofitable owned business across 10 international markets, including France and China, at a cost of £150m-£200m over the coming 12 months, eliminating annual losses of £45m and leaving it with franchised stores.

The firm trades from 468 overseas stores in 58 international markets with 194 owned stores and 274 franchise stores.

Rowe has pledged to revive M&S’s clothing by improving ranges and availability, cutting prices and reducing promotions. But his plan, outlined in May, came with a warning of a short-term dent to sales and profit.

M&S posted an underlying pretax profit for its first half to October of £231.1m — better than analysts’ consensus forecast of £216m but down from £284m a year earlier.

Second-quarter clothing and home sales at stores open for more than a year fell 2.9%, ahead of analysts’ average forecast of down 3.9% and an improvement on a first-quarter slump of 8.9%, its worst performance for a decade.

Second quarter like-for-like food sales fell 0.9%. M&S said that given the recent depreciation of sterling it now expects growth in the clothing and home gross margin of between 0 and 50 basis points for the 2016-17 year, down from previous guidance of up 50-100 basis points.

M&S maintained its interim dividend at 6.8p, but said it would not make an additional return of cash to shareholders in the second half due to the costs of its plan and uncertain market conditions.

The share price was 0.5% up in early trade on Tuesday.

Reuters

