COMPANY COMMENT: Verimark looks abroad for buffer against rand

Another strategy will be exporting goods to overseas markets, namely the US, Europe and Australia.

Verimark abandoned these markets about 10 years ago to focus on SA and Africa.

"We have already participated in two trade shows in America and Europe. We garnered a lot of interest from distributors. But it’s going to take one to two years to get a reasonable amount of turnover from that," he said.

Van Straaten says the international strategy will be nothing like Singapore, where the group traded under its own name and failed. This time around, the firm would appoint distributors.

With the possibility of a ratings downgrade around the corner and the likelihood of a Cabinet reshuffle in the air, investors should not pin their hopes on a stable currency. Circumspection is advised, despite the company’s efforts to diversify.