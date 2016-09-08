Lynne Brown is reassuring about SOE presidential council

THE proposed establishment of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Co-ordinating Council would not hinder or constrain her role as minister of public enterprises, Lynne Brown said Thursday.

It was recently announced that the council would fall under the control of President Jacob Zuma and would oversee and co-ordinate the reform, strategies and new policy proposals on state-owned enterprises.

Fears were that the new council was a sign that Zuma would assume more control over parastatals, resulting in problems such as those at SAA, and at Denel where the influence of the Guptas has been reported.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh, Brown said in fact "the operationalisation of the Presidential Co-ordinating Council of State-Owned Companies should increase public and market confidence".

It would provide certainty to Parliament that the reform of state-owned enterprises was on track and "that there is an official government oversight and co-ordinating mechanism and structure that will deal with transversal matters impacting on state-owned companies, thereby providing certainty in co-ordinated strategy and policy direction".

Brown said the establishment of the co-ordinating council was approved by the cabinet lekgotla on the basis of a proposal by the inter-ministerial committee on state-owned companies reform, chaired by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The deputy president would be a member of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Co-ordinating Council. Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and other ministers with state-owned companies within their portfolios would also be members.

In reponse to another question, by DA spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone, Brown said only the "high level" information about the nuclear procurement process was available to the public upon request. This included the nature of the process, the number of bidders who responded, the successful contractor, etc.

"The procurement content information (for example tender submissions, contracts, pricing), however, flowing from this process, is confidential in nature as it contains third party intellectual property. This confidential information therefore cannot be made public," Brown said.