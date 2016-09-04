WATCH: Budgeting 101
BUDGETING is a skill that most of us do not always get right. How can we learn to manage our finances in these tough economic times? Kura Chihota and Warren Ingram take us through some helpful budgeting.
Budgeting is a simple exercise but something that many people fail to do. "Your budget is 80% of the reason why you’ll be okay one day or why you won’t, says Smartrand executive Ingram.
A budget need not be complicated and must comprise your income and your expenses. In order to save, you have to learn to spend less of your income on a monthly basis and do this annually, until you have built up enough of a buffer in the event of an emergency. A budget is a plan as to how you’re going to get to your end goal, says Ingram.
You have to take control of your finances if you want to be financially independent years later. "There’s always going to be a reason to spend and a reason not to save," says Ingram.
When you work out your budget, start by establishing what your non-negotiables are. These would include your bond, rent, transport, school fees and food costs. What remains after that are nice-to-haves. Ask yourself if an R800 subscription for DSTV is really necessary if you’re hardly ever home. Reduce your short-term debt and get rid of credit cards and stores cards. Shop around for reasonable insurance premiums and try to rein in your eating-out expenses.
The money that you are able to spare by reducing your nice-to-haves can then be placed into a savings account. Most banks offer an interest-bearing savings account that is linked to your main account.
Do not discount the smaller expenses that go unnoticed. Wikus Olivier, debt management expert at Debt Safe, says it is all the smaller purchases that make a big difference to your budget. If channelled into your savings account, these small amounts can help bring you even closer to your savings goal.
He says to sit down with your bank statement and look at exactly how much you spend versus how much you earn per month. "You can’t do a budget any other way. What you think you spend and what you actually spend are two very different things," says Olivier.
Olivier says when you don’t save you create debt. Most people in an emergency tend to fall back on credit, which they are then tied to for a long period because of the high interest rate charges.
Olivier says your savings should ideally be three times what you spend on expenses every month. So if your monthly expenses amount to R5,000, then the money in your savings should be sitting at R15,000. Build a contingency plan before focusing on long-term savings, he says. "This is the fund for the things that you really can’t anticipate and you don’t have to go borrow money to sort yourself out."
Olivier and Ingram tell Business Day TV’s Smart Money why cutting short-term insurance and medial aid when money is tight is the last thing you should do.
• Smart Money airs on Business Day TV channel 412
Please login or register to comment.