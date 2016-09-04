WATCH: Budgeting 101

BUDGETING is a skill that most of us do not always get right. How can we learn to manage our finances in these tough economic times? Kura Chihota and Warren Ingram take us through some helpful budgeting.

Budgeting is a simple exercise but something that many people fail to do. "Your budget is 80% of the reason why you’ll be okay one day or why you won’t, says Smartrand executive Ingram.

A budget need not be complicated and must comprise your income and your expenses. In order to save, you have to learn to spend less of your income on a monthly basis and do this annually, until you have built up enough of a buffer in the event of an emergency. A budget is a plan as to how you’re going to get to your end goal, says Ingram.