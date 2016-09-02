Gupta family’s Oakbay escapes delisting

THE Gupta family’s Oakbay Resources and Energy has finally secured a JSE sponsor, dodging a bullet that could have possibly seen the company delisted.

The listed entity is among the many businesses up for grabs after the Gupta family said they would dispose of their shareholding in Oakbay Investments by year-end.

River Group has taken over as Oakbay Resources’ JSE sponsor, and co-founder Andrew Lianos described it as a small, apolitical firm. "We don’t have any opinion on anything to do with politics," Lianos said on Thursday.

CEO Nazeem Howa told Bloomberg TV that Oakbay was selling "a very good going concern" and had interested buyers.

In April, members of the Gupta family stepped down from senior positions — a move seemingly forced by the storm clouds gathering around the family companies.

The group faced headwinds after local banks withdrew services, and its listed mining concern was dumped by its JSE sponsor, Sasfin Capital, and auditor KPMG.

SizweNtsalubaGobodo is now auditing the company’s books and the River Group is its sponsor. Oakbay Resources’ balance sheet appears healthy, but it has posted losses for the past two years.

Peter Major, head of mining at Cadiz Corporate Solutions, said its Shiva Uranium mine in Klerksdorp looked more of a liability than an asset based on uranium prices.

"Most of their coal assets could probably get a market-related price," Major said.

Through Tegeta, Oakbay Resources holds mining rights for coal at the Brakfontein mine.

Oakbay’s privately held Sahara Computers was a small player compared to Dell and HP, said Mark Walker, associate vice-president for Sub-Saharan Africa at the International Data Corporation.

"In terms of the rankings the IDC does, they [Sahara] are grouped into ‘other’ because they are so small," Walker said.

For the half-year to June, Sahara earned revenues of about $1.5m. Potential buyers might be interested in the company’s electronics and hardware manufacturing capability, as well as industry relationships held by its sales staff, Walker said.

However, its media assets have limited influence.

The New Age newspaper’s circulation is not independently audited, but figures from the All Media and Products Survey place it well below SA’s top 10 dailies. The paper leans heavily on government advertising.

A new owner would need to be certain of retaining this, said Herman Manson of MarkLives.com, which covers marketing and advertising news.

The status of ANN7’s contract with MultiChoice also remains unclear. "We don’t comment on our contracts with our channel suppliers as they are confidential," a MultiChoice spokesperson said.