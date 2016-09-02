Famous Brands lands a prime asset in the UK

FAMOUS Brands has bought 100% of GBK Restaurants in the UK and Ireland for £120m subject to approvals.

At a hedged rand-sterling exchange rate of R17.50, the acquisition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) adds 75 company-owned restaurants to Famous Brands. These offer eat-in, take-away, and online delivery in the premium hamburger category in the UK.

Founded in 2001, GBK operates a differentiated, flexible, fast-casual dining model, which caters to a variety of meal times. Shops are open from about 11am to 11pm.

"We think it’s a terrific price. GBK is a fabulous asset, with a great management team," Kevin Hedderwick, former Famous Brands CEO and now group strategic adviser, said on Thursday.

He said the chain of premium quality burger stores was a prime asset for Famous Brands to have landed in a competitive British marketplace.

The shops sell burgers, fries, milkshakes, and craft beer. "(The beer) is one of the things that differentiates the brand," he said.

Hedderwick said funding for the buyout came from a combination of cash and short-term debt.

GBK also had a retail offering whereby GBK-branded food products manufactured by a third party were sold into retail channels. Famous Brands had identified the UK as a strategic growth region in Europe and an opportunity to earn hard currency outside of Africa.

"There is not a lot left in SA in terms of category space that we don’t operate in," Hedderwick said. The acquisition would add scale to the existing UK business of Famous Brands. This included Wimpy UK and a couple of pilot Steers burger outlets.

In addition, GBK had recently re-acquired the rights to the Irish franchise network, adding another five stores to its portfolio.

Robyn Turner, an analyst at Avior Capital Markets, said on Thursday that the £120m transaction price was attractive against annual earnings by GBK before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of about £9.6m, and a net asset value of £14.4m.

"This puts the deal on a multiple of 12.5x EV/Ebitda (enterprise value/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), which is value accretive to Famous Brands," Turner said.

"Famous Brands have been searching for a UK acquisition for some time in order to earn more hard currency, as well as to create additional scale — they already have 81 Wimpy UK stores — so that a supply chain can be developed in order to increase profitability and growth in the UK segment," she said.