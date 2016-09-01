Uncertainty at state firms could affect investment decisions, says Allan Gray

ALLAN Gray investment managers said on Thursday that continuing uncertainty at state-owned firms could affect investment decisions.

"We hope that the current uncertainties and governance concerns will soon be resolved, and this will likely impact our views on the attractiveness of SOE (state-owned enterprise) debt as an investment for our clients," Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer at Allan Gray said.

Futuregrowth said on Wednesday it would no longer lend to six state-owned firms, citing political turmoil in the face of the investigation of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

On Thursday, Denmark’s Jyske Bank followed suit, saying it would no longer lend to Eskom

Reuters