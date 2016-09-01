Companies

Uncertainty at state firms could affect investment decisions, says Allan Gray

01 September 2016 - 17:16 PM Wendell Roelf
Eskom Medupi power station.
Eskom Medupi power station.

ALLAN Gray investment managers said on Thursday that continuing uncertainty at state-owned firms could affect investment decisions.

"We hope that the current uncertainties and governance concerns will soon be resolved, and this will likely impact our views on the attractiveness of SOE (state-owned enterprise) debt as an investment for our clients," Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer at Allan Gray said.

Futuregrowth said on Wednesday it would no longer lend to six state-owned firms, citing political turmoil in the face of the investigation of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

On Thursday, Denmark’s Jyske Bank followed suit, saying it would no longer lend to Eskom

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray confirms social grants worries
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mastercard introduces biometric shopping card
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Pick n Pay to focus on promotions to lift ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
PSG aims to deploy cash
Companies / Financial Services
5.
FSB fines Assupol for contravention of insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.