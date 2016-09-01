Talks with stakeholders on Sentech’s cash crunch over digital migration go on

EXTENSIVE discussions with stakeholders are under way to address the R409m funding shortfall that state-owned signal distribution company Sentech needs in order to fund the period of dual illumination, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi said on Thursday.

Dual illumination refers to the period in which digital broadcasting co-exists with analogue, before the final switch off of the latter when the digital migration has been completed.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA spokesperson on telecommunications Marian Shinn, Muthambi said the discussions were taking place with the Treasury, broadcasters and parliamentary committees "to find a sustainable solution to the shortfall by Sentech.

"These steps include, among others, reallocation of existing funds towards digital migration to cover dual illumination costs and the borrowing capacity of the state," Muthambi said.

The total cost of dual illumination amounted to R509m over the three years from 2017 to 2019 with about 90% of the costs being related to satellite rental, maintenance and energy. Sentech has already been allocated R100m through the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services.