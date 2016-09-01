S&P more positive about SA miners

OF THE "big six" miners, BHP Billiton has the best credit rating of A but is the only one whose outlook remains negative, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Thursday.

Anglo American, which fell to "junk status" of BB in February from BBB-in August 2015, maintained its stable outlook. Australian iron ore miner Fortescue also has a BB credit rating, but its likelihood of falling to BB-is less severe now that its outlook has improved from negative to stable.

S&P also upgraded the miner with the second best credit rating of A-, Rio Tinto, to stable from negative, along with Vale which is rated one notch above junk, BBB-.

Glencore’s BBB-with stable outlook was maintained.

Reasons for the ratings agency’s brighter view of the outlook on the credit ratings of the big miners included the raising of its forecast prices of most commodities for the next two years.

S&P commended BHP for abandoning its progressive dividend policy for one based on actual earnings. Other mining groups have also become more conservative in paying dividends.

The ratings agency’s reasons for not raising BHP’s outlook from negative to stable included its view that though it now expects iron ore prices to average at $50/tonne this year, from its previous forecast of $40/tonne, this is not sufficient to warrant an improved outlook.

Regarding Anglo American, the rating agency said its forecasts for iron ore, coal and platinum have similarly not yet improved sufficiently to support a higher rating.

Anglo’s getting its rating back out of junk status depends on the implementation of its divestment and restructuring programme, and would ultimately depend on the achievement of an adjusted funds from operations to debt ratio of 30%, the report said.

"Earlier this year, Anglo announced a restructuring of its portfolio (more than 50 mines producing 11 or more commodities). The restructured portfolio will include three divisions: diamonds, copper and platinum. The rest of its assets have been deemed to be noncore and Anglo expects to divest or close several of these over time. Recently, the company announced the divestment of its niobium division for $1.5bn," the ratings agency said.