IF TRUE‚ Dudu Myeni’s rumoured retention as South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson "would be a massive political defeat for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan"‚ and "make a sovereign downgrade even more likely".

The DA’s Alf Lees said on Thursday that Myeni’s continued presence at SAA, "would be negative for the South African economy and the forthcoming ratings assessments, where international agencies are looking closely at how state-owned enterprises are managed".

It was reported that Myeni’s retention at the helm of the SAA board might emerge as a compromise between the embattled Gordhan and Zuma, over proposed board changes.

On Wednesday, Gordhan reportedly submitted a list of 13 names to a Cabinet sitting, which was chaired by Minister in the Presidency Susan Shabangu, in the absence of both President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Cabinet was expected to select 12 names, which would be sent to Zuma for ratification.

Lees added on Thursday: "It is also deeply suspicious that the post-Cabinet briefing has been postponed given the crisis surrounding SAA‚" he added.

Myeni’s inclusion on a list submitted by the finance minister at that meeting was reported to be a compromise by Gordhan and Zuma‚ who have reportedly clashed for several months.

READ THIS: Dudu Myeni expected to serve another term on crisis-ridden SAA board

"Myeni and her board have simply ignored minister Gordhan and all warnings. They have‚ in our opinion‚ recklessly continued to run SAA into the ground and to the brink of liquidation‚" said Lees.

"Her re-appointment would be bad for SAA‚ bad for our economy and bad for Pravin Gordhan."

TMG Digital