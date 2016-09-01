National Empowerment Fund’s net loss more than doubled last year

IMPAIRMENTS and write-offs meant that the National Empowerment Fund’s (NEF’s) net loss more than doubled last year and it has renewed its call for a recapitalisation.

The NEF provides funds for enterprise development, focusing specifically on promoting black economic empowerment. In the year to end-March, the NEF Trust made a net loss of R91m compared to the 2014/15 loss of R38m on revenue of R432m (R437m). Impairments increased dramatically to R407m (R167m) and investment write-offs rose from R28m to R37m.

The annual report tabled in Parliament this week noted that the fund approved 127 deals worth R1.2bn last year, committed R1bn and paid out R819m.

The deterioration in impairments and write-offs was attributed to the contracting economy which has hit small and medium enterprises particularly hard.

"Despite increased active portfolio management interventions over the past three years, we have seen more and more of our investors struggling," NEF chief financial officer Innocentia Pule said in her report.

Market conditions had been marred by slow economic growth, high inflation and rising interest rates.

The annual report warns that, without a cash injection, the fund will be forced to impose a moratorium on funding new transactions, which it had to do previously when its cash reserves were low.

The process of incorporating the NEF as an arms-length subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is underway, though this might not help its funding needs as the IDC has its own financial challenges, having reported an 87% decline in profit to R223m from the previous year’s R1.65bn.

The NEF annual report said it was talking to the IDC and Public Investment Corporation to secure interim funding and is looking at withdrawing from transactions where possible to improve its cash collections.

NEF board of trustees acting chairman Rakesh Garach said the organisation was also engaging with government in a bid to find a long-term funding solution.

The decline in the MTN share price also had a negative impact on the NEF’s balance sheet, resulting in a R700m erosion. The fund owns 10-million of the mobile operator’s shares.