Eskom says its funding is secure, as Futuregrowth decides to halt lending

01 September 2016 - 17:08 PM Staff Writer
Anoj Singh. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

ESKOM says its funding plan is not at risk in the wake of the announcement by local asset manager Futuregrowth, that it has halted lending to six state-owned firms including Eskom.

The asset manager cited political uncertainty in SA as the reason for its decision.

Eskom said it regularly engaged with asset managers and other relevant financial institutions, and would continue to do so.

"To this end‚ Eskom completed a domestic road show to meet with local asset managers in August 2016‚ including Futuregrowth Asset Managers‚ and current concerns were not raised.

"Eskom will, however‚ continue to engage with Futuregrowth Asset Managers and the broader investor community, to understand the recent concerns raised regarding current and future investments into Eskom‚" the electricity parastatal said in a statement.

"As at the end of August 2016‚ Eskom has available liquidity of approximately R38bn and has secured more than 57% of its borrowing requirement of R69bn for the financial year 2016-17.

"Consequently‚ the announcement by Futuregrowth Asset Managers does not place Eskom’s funding plan at risk and I am confident that the funding for the year will be raised‚" said Anoj Singh‚ Eskom’s chief financial officer.

Meanwhile‚ it is reported that Denmark’s Jyske Bank has also pulled the plug on funding to Eskom.

