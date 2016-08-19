Exxaro eyes buyback of BEE shares

COAL miner Exxaro was considering buying back its shares from its black empowerment shareholders as it put in place a new empowerment holding structure, CEO Mxolisi Mgojo said on Thursday.

Any buyback must be made with shareholder approval, at the right price, and without eroding the cash needed for growth projects, he said. Exxaro has projects worth R11.5bn in the planning or construction phase over the next three years.

Exxaro, the biggest supplier of thermal coal to state-owned power utility Eskom, is majority-owned by a black consortium headed by former CEO Sipho Nkosi under a 10-year structure that expires in November.

Eskom will sign new long-term coal supply contracts only with entities that are majority black-owned but Exxaro has said previously it might not achieve 50% black ownership under the new structure because it wanted to limit the debt involved.

At Thursday’s closing share price of R81.46, Exxaro’s market capitalisation is R29.3bn.

Mgojo said highly geared empowerment structures had been shown to be inappropriate for cyclical commodities. In the past 10 years, Exxaro’s share price had ranged from a peak of R240 to a low of R39, and at lower levels a great deal of value had been destroyed.

The empowerment consortium was put in place at a share price of R30-R40. At the current share price, some participants, who had little or no gearing, would exit at a profit.

Exxaro has been diversifying to supply markets and commodities other than coal to Eskom power stations. Its recent purchase of the Total Coal assets (renamed Exxaro Coal Central) has enabled it to increase coal exports substantially. Exxaro’s alternative energy subsidiary, Cennergi, recently completed two wind farms, and it has stakes in Sishen Iron Ore mine and pigments producer Tronox.

The group has agreed to sell its Mayoko iron ore project in the Republic of Congo, in which it has invested R5.8bn including acquisition cost and capital, to a Congolese group for $2m. The project stalled on weak iron-ore prices and extended delays in regulatory approvals.

Exxaro is in negotiations to sell its stakes in the Black Mountain zinc mine and the Chifeng zinc refinery in Inner Mongolia, and has registered its interest in buying Anglo American’s share in the joint venture Mafube coal mine in SA.

Mgojo said the management team, including new finance director Riaan Koppeschaar, would not make any fundamental changes to Exxaro’s strategy, except to accelerate the introduction of new technology.

Although volatile currency and commodity markets presented risks, Exxaro expected to improve its performance in the second half of 2016 as it ramped up projects including an expansion at Grootegeluk mine to produce 750,000 tonnes a year of thermal and metallurgical coal.

In the six months to end-June Exxaro grew headline earnings per share to R3.09 from R3.03 a year earlier and declared a dividend of 90c a share, up 38%.

An analyst, who asked not to be named in line with company policy, said Exxaro’s growth in coal rather than iron ore was to be welcomed, and Grootegeluk mine was performing well.

He had reservations about Tronox, which was a difficult business to forecast, but the pigments market was showing early signs of recovery.