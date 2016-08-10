Talent for hard work is your biggest asset

MILLIONS of people will never consider running a marathon or learning to surf big waves, because they believe that they are not talented enough to tackle something that big. This sort of thinking can also hold people back from starting their own business or mentioning an innovative idea at work.

The good news is that the lack of talent might be the building block for lasting success.

Michael Jordan is one of the all-time most decorated and celebrated athletes. But he has always focused on improving on his failures.

Jordan once said: "I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games and 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed."

This is not the attitude of a man who takes his talent for granted.

Hollywood star Will Smith says: "I’ve never really viewed myself as particularly talented. I’ve viewed myself as slightly above average in talent. Where I excel is a ridiculous, sickening work ethic. You know, while the other guys are sleeping, I’m working. While the other guys are eating, I’m working."

If Jordan and Smith do not consider themselves to be supremely talented, what does that mean for mere mortals’ talents, dreams and ambitions? This leads directly to the key question: is talent important?

Do you remember the incredibly talented children at school? They got the best marks. They were great at sports. They were popular. And all of their successes were put down to innate talent. Any idea where they are now? In many cases, those shining stars at school end up living in the land of mediocrity. Most of them do not reach the stars, like everybody expected.

Jordan was not a star at school. As a skinny 15-year-old he was dropped from the varsity basketball team. That experience motivated him to work harder than before and has influenced him to work like a fiend to this day. Being dropped from the team is something that burnt so deeply on his psyche that he referenced it at his Hall of Fame induction more than 30 years later.

It is an undeniable fact that Jordan was tall, athletically built and somewhat talented. But this is not the reason for his success. His determination, work ethic and perseverance set him apart from his peers. Would he have been short, he might not have made it in basketball, but I am pretty sure we would know him as a superstar in another sport.

Nothing comes free, you have to work at it. Talent without total focus, dedication, hard work and continuous self-development isn’t worth much after all.

Imagine yourself as a ridiculously talented person. At first, because you are so talented, everything comes easily to you. You excel over your peers by simply using your talent. You like it. Soon you start expecting to excel without investing too much time and effort. The reality, however, is that true success cannot be bought with talent alone.

Success requires learning from mistakes and how to handle setbacks. You will need to develop the ability to cope with adversity and obstacles. If you are slightly talented, you have successes every now and then, but you often need to cope with setbacks.

THE setbacks will either make you quit or start your life-long journey of learning from setbacks, mistakes and disappointments. This skill will be your foundation for success in sports, business and life.

With too much talent you face these obstacles very late in life, maybe too late. You never learnt to cope, because you never had to. That’s why being extraordinarily talented is not a gift, but a burden.

To remain on top, whether you are gifted with great talent or not, takes time, focus and a strong work ethic.

The significance for leaders is twofold: their personal success depends much more on themselves, their attitude and work ethic than their talent. Leaders should also not hire employees for which everything comes easily. They should rather look for people who are willing and motivated to improve every single day — not because they have to, but because they want to.

Companies should not only focus on "talent management" but rather on "potential management", where not only the most talented people are developed, but also the people showing the biggest hunger, will and interest in developing themselves — because they will drive the company forward in the right direction, instead of driving it in the direction where their talents pay off.

In order to reach for the stars, never rest on your laurels. Maybe you are extremely talented, maybe not. With focus you can achieve almost anything.

As any sportsperson will tell you, the competitor with the most willpower and persistence wins the race, regardless of physical strength, fitness or natural talent. These attributes are all important, but they are only ingredients in the final mix.

Never let the opinions of others bring you down. No matter your goal, whether it is in business or life, in your family or community: it is your dream. It is within your reach. Only you can realise it, and if you get yourself some support like a mentor, a coach, seminars or a mastermind group, you can accelerate your progress.

Every setback is taking you closer to your dream — if you learn from it and persist.

• Rittershaus is an executive coach and co-president of the International Coach Federation SA