Sacci urges parties to form coalitions speedily

BUSINESS is urging political parties who are currently negotiating over coalitions in hung metros and municipalities to "speed up the process" to avoid any disruptions to service delivery.

There are 27 hung councils following the local government elections on August 3. No political party won an outright majority in Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg so coalitions between parties will most likely be formed to govern.

In depth: Local elections 2016 Local elections news, views and analysis





As political parties negotiated for coalitions, it was important for them to "elevate the interests of SA and its communities above narrow sectional or political considerations," South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) CEO Alan Mukoki said.

Sacci said it hoped for positive outcomes in the coalition negotiations as local government was responsible for service delivery, particularly to small and medium businesses.

Government would intervene if coalition talks between political parties failed to see clear winners emerge in any of the 27 hung councils across SA. Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen said recently that the Constitution provided for national or provincial government to intervene to place councils under administration, should coalition talks fail and service delivery be affected negatively.

Mukoki referred to SA as a maturing democracy following the peaceful manner in which election results were welcomed by political parties and voters.